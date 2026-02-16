 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at Butler
A.J. Staton-McCray helps Seton Hall deal Butler sixth straight loss, 63-56
NCAA Basketball: Kansas State at Houston
Kansas State fires basketball coach Jerome Tang, days after fans wore bags over heads
NCAA Basketball: Creighton at Providence
Big East suspends Providence’s Powell 2 games, giving him a 3-game penalty from fight-filled game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawawins_260215.jpg
Highlights: Morikawa wins at Pebble Beach
nbc_nba_antallstarcomp_v2_260215.jpg
Highlights: Edwards delivers MVP night for Stars
nbc_nba_kawhiallstarcomp_260215.jpg
Highlights: Kawhi erupts for 31 in 12 minutes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sayvia Sellers scores 17 to lead No. 25 Washington women over Oregon 51-43

  
Published February 15, 2026 10:26 PM

SEATTLE — Sayvia Sellers scored 17 points to help No. 25 Washington beat Oregon 51-43 on Sunday night.

Sellers made 6 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers for the Huskies (19-7, 9-6 Big Ten Conference). Avery Howell pitched in with nine points and nine rebounds.

Sarah Rambus scored 12 off the bench on 5-for-7 shooting to pace the Ducks (18-9, 6-8), who have lost two straight following a four-game winning streak.

Sellers hit two 3-pointers and scored eight in the first five minutes as Washington jumped out to a 13-1 lead. Sellers added another 3-pointer and the Huskies led 22-9 after one quarter.

Mia Jacobs’ three-point play capped a 15-0 run for Oregon and the Ducks rallied to take a 28-27 into halftime. Washington did not score after Elle Ladine sank a jumper to give the Huskies a 14-point lead with 8:29 left in the quarter.

Howell and Sellers had back-to-back baskets to begin the second half and Washington moved back in front. The lead changed hands three times before Sellers and Howell had the final two baskets of the quarter for a 37-34 advantage.

Freshman Brynn McGaughy had a three-point play to begin the final period for a six-point lead and the Huskies stayed in front from there. Sarah Rambus scored in the paint to cut the deficit to two before the Ducks went scoreless over the final 3:47.

Washington shot 38.3% overall and made 6 of 19 from beyond the arc. Oregon shot 30.9% overall and missed 9 of 10 from distance.

Up next

Oregon: Hosts Nebraska on Thursday.

Washington: At No. 2 UCLA on Thursday.