Clara Strack scores 28, No. 18 Kentucky women beat No. 14 Ole Miss 74-57

  
Published February 15, 2026 07:26 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Clara Strack had 28 points and nine rebounds, Tonie Morgan added 14 points and nine assists, and No. 18 Kentucky beat No. 14 Mississippi 74-57 on Sunday.

Asia Boone scored 10 of her 15 points in the second quarter for Kentucky (20-7, 7-6 SEC).

Latasha Lattimore scored four points and Cotie McMahon the next five in a 9-0 spurt that trimmed the Rebels’ deficit to 57-51 with 6:45 left in the game, but Strack scored eight consecutive points over the next three-plus minutes before Morgan made a layup to give Kentucky a 16-point lead with 2:59 to play.

Ole Miss (20-6, 7-4) had won four of its last five, the lone loss in that span coming at then-No. 21 Alabama, 64-63, on Feb. 5.

McMahon led the Rebels with 18 points but made just 4 of 18 from the field. Lattimore finished with 15 points, on 6-of-17 shooting and added 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Lattimore made a layup to open the scoring, but Strack hit two free throws and then a jumper that made it 4-2 less than three minutes into the game and Kentucky never trailed again, although there was one more tie.

Boone converted a four-point play to spark a 19-0 run that culminated when Boone sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around another 3 by Amelia Hassett to make it 39-15 with 3:18 left in the second quarter.

Up next

Ole Miss: Hosts No. 22 Tennessee on Tuesday in a game that had previously been scheduled for Jan. 26.

Kentucky: Plays next Sunday at No. 5 Vanderbilt.