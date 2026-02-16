No. 4 Duke vs. Syracuse predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 16

No. 4 Duke (23-2, 12-1 ACC) hosts the Syracuse Orange (15-11, 6-7 ACC) tonight in an ACC tilt at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Jon Scheyer’s Blue Devils are riding a 15-game winning streak and coming off a decisive victory against Clemson. Led by superstar freshman forward Cameron Boozer, who is averaging over 22 points and nine rebounds, Duke enters the contest one game ahead of the Virginia Cavaliers and two ahead of Clemson in the resurgent ACC. Tonight the Blue Devils are heavy favorites to continue their recent dominance over the Orange, having won 10 straight against them.

Syracuse arrives in Durham looking to break that losing streak and enter the conversation as a Bonafide Bubble Team with March just around the corner. Saturday, the Orange rallied late to take down SMU at home, 79-78. Under third-year head coach Adrian Autry, Syracuse is led in scoring by junior J.J. Starling and forward Donnie Freeman. While Syracuse has struggled with consistency this season but have played well their last two games – home wins over Cal and the aforementioned SMU. To pull off the upset, the Orange will need to be remarkably better on the glass where they rank 294th in the nation allowing 36.8 rebounds per game, and shooting the basketball both from deep where they average just seven makes per game (No. 255 in the country) and from the line where they rank 363rd making just 63.8% of their free throws.

This “Big Monday” matchup will likely be decided simply by Duke’s ability to not look past Syracuse and ahead to Saturday’s monster tilt against Michigan. Duke’s balanced attack, boasting top-tier efficiency on both offense and defense, provides as significant a challenge as Syracuse has faced this season. That said, this game offers a crucial Quad 1 opportunity for Syracuse to greatly enhance their resume. For Duke, it’s a must-win for them to maintain control atop the ACC.

Duke has a record of 10-2 in Q1 games and is 5-0 in Q2. Syracuse is 1-6 in Q1 and 3-3 in Quad 2 games. The Blue Devils are ranked No. 2 in KenPom and No. 2 in the NET. Syracuse is ranked No. 69 in KenPom and 69th in the NET.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: No. 4 Duke vs. Syracuse

Date: Monday, February 16, 2026

Monday, February 16, 2026 Time: 7PM EST

7PM EST Site: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium City: Durham, NC

Durham, NC Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game Odds: No. 4 Duke vs. Syracuse

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Syracuse Orange (+1700), Duke Blue Devils (-4500)

Syracuse Orange (+1700), Duke Blue Devils (-4500) Spread: Duke -19.5

Duke -19.5 Total: 142.5 points

This game opened Duke -20.5 with the Total set at 143.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: No. 4 Duke Blue Devils vs. Syracuse Orange

Duke Blue Devils

G Dame Sarr

G Isaiah Evans

G Caleb Foster

F Cameron Boozer

C Patrick Ngongba II

Syracuse Orange

G J.J. Starling

G Naithan George

G Nate Kingz

F Donnie Freeman

F William Kyle III

Injury Report: Duke vs. Syracuse

Duke Blue Devils

Ifeanyi Ufochukwu (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Sebastian Wilkins (redshirt) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Syracuse Orange

Noah Lobdell (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Calvin Russell III (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Ibrahim Souare (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Aaron Womack (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: No. 4 Duke vs. Syracuse

Duke is 12-0 at home this season

Syracuse is 2-4 on the road this season

Syracuse is 14-12 ATS overall this season

Duke is 13-12 ATS overall this season

The OVER has cashed in 13 of Duke’s 25 games this season (13-12)

The OVER has cashed in 5 of Syracuse’s last 7 games and 9 of their last 12 games this season (14-12 overall this season)

Duke is 10-0 on the Moneyline in their last 10 games against Syracuse

Duke is 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Syracuse

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s game between Duke and Syracuse:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is actually leaning towards a play on Syracuse +19.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is actually leaning towards a play on Syracuse +19.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 142.5

