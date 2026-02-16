 Skip navigation
No. 17 TCU women grab top spot in Big 12 Conference after beating No. 19 West Virginia 59-50

  
Published February 15, 2026 11:46 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas — Marta Suarez and Clara Silva both finished with 14 points to help No. 17 TCU beat No. 19 West Virginia 59-50 on Sunday night and take over the top spot in the Big 12 Conference.

TCU (23-4, 11-3), which won the regular-season and conference tournament titles last season, is tied with No. 12 Baylor, but the Horned Frogs have the tiebreaker advantage after beating the Bears 83-67 before taking care of the Mountaineers. Baylor visits TCU to close out the regular season on March 1.

TCU has won 40 straight games at Schollmaier Arena, tying No. 4 Texas for the longest active streak. West Virginia was the last team to win there, beating the Frogs 77-52 two years ago.

Suarez made 6 of 10 shots with two 3-pointers and Silva sank 7 of 12 shots with eight rebounds and two blocks. Olivia Miles pitched in with 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Taylor Bigby added 10 points and four assists as the starters did all the scoring.

Gia Cooke had 18 points to top the Mountaineers (21-6, 11-4), who lost 51-50 to TCU at home in January. Sydney Shaw hit three 3-pointers and scored 12. West Virginia had won four straight and seven of eight entering play.

Cooke and Shaw sank back-to-back 3-pointers and West Virginia used an 8-0 run over the final three minutes of the first quarter to take a 14-11 lead.

Cooke had nine points by halftime and the Mountaineers again outscored the Horned Frogs 14-11 for a six-point lead.

TCU made only 1 of 8 from distance in the first half, but Hunter hit two 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the third quarter and Suarez and Bigby both sank one in a 20-2 run that put the Horned Frogs ahead 42-30. TCU made its first nine shots in the period to build a 46-39 lead heading to the fourth.

The Mountaineers cut the deficit to six on four occasions over the final 10 minutes but got no closer.

Up next

TCU: At Houston on Wednesday.

West Virginia: Hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.