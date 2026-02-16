 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at Butler
A.J. Staton-McCray helps Seton Hall deal Butler sixth straight loss, 63-56
Syndication: The Register Guard
Sayvia Sellers scores 17 to lead No. 25 Washington women over Oregon 51-43
NCAA Basketball: Kansas State at Houston
Kansas State fires basketball coach Jerome Tang, days after fans wore bags over heads

nbc_nba_antallstarcomp_v2_260215.jpg
Highlights: Edwards delivers MVP night for Stars
nbc_nba_kawhiallstarcomp_260215.jpg
Highlights: Kawhi erupts for 31 in 12 minutes
nbc_nba_antpostgameintv_260215.jpg
Edwards’ ASG MVP a ‘step in the right direction’

Highlights: Morikawa wins at Pebble Beach

February 15, 2026 09:02 PM
Watch Collin Morikawa secure his first PGA Tour victory since 2023, taking home the title at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his seventh career win.
nbc_golf_morikawa17and18_260214.jpg
2:06
Morikawa finishes strong in Rd. 3 at Pebble Beach
dnp_nbc_golf_scottieholeout_260207.jpg
0:47
Scheffler digs out of 10th-hole bunker in Phoenix
nbc_golf_farmersopen_260201.jpg
9:44
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_justinrose18_260131.jpg
1:22
Rose birdies 18th hole at Farmers Insurance Open
nbc_golf_scottiewinsamex_260125.jpg
1:28
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
nbc_golf_scottieamexrd2_260123.jpg
1:51
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2, The American Express
nbc_golf_scottieamexopen_260122.jpg
1:30
Scheffler drains chip shot at The American Express
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd4_260118.jpg
1:29
PGA Tour Highlights: Gotterup wins Sony Open
nbc_golf_kevinroypresser_260117.jpg
1:13
Roy ‘felt really good’ in round 2 of Sony Open
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd3_260117.jpg
1:40
PGA Tour Highlights: Riley gets hot in Hawaii
nbc_nba_antallstarcomp_v2_260215.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Edwards delivers MVP night for Stars
nbc_nba_kawhiallstarcomp_260215.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Kawhi erupts for 31 in 12 minutes
nbc_nba_antpostgameintv_260215.jpg
03:11
Edwards’ ASG MVP a ‘step in the right direction’
nbc_nba_allstarchip_260215.jpg
01:59
Highlights: NBA All-Star Championship Game
USATSI_28248958_copy.jpg
01:59
HLs: Team World vs USA Stripes, All-Star Game
nbc_nba_starsvsstripesending_260215.jpg
01:48
USA Stars vs. USA Stripes produces wild finish
nbc_nba_starsstripes_v2_260215.jpg
02:00
Highlights: USA Stars v USA Stripes, All-Star Game
nbc_nas_daytona500_260215.jpg
14:51
Highlights: 68th Daytona 500
nbc_nba_obamaintv_260215.jpg
03:44
Obama glad to see basketball becoming global
nbc_nba_allstarsworld_260215.jpg
01:58
Highlights: USA Stars vs Team World, All-Star Game
nbc_nba_pregameintros_260215.jpg
08:13
Costas, Tesh set the stage for All-Star Game
nbc_nba_shaipregameintv_260215.jpg
07:13
SGA on pace of his game: ‘You run fast, I go slow’
nbc_nba_currypregameshooting_v2_260215.jpg
01:12
Curry drains basket from NBA Showtime desk
nbc_cbb_induclav2_260215.jpg
02:56
HLs: UCLA dominates Indiana to extend win streak
nbc_nba_currypregameintv_v2_260215.jpg
06:00
Steph talks 3-Point Contest, league growth at ASG
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_260215.jpg
17:37
What riders said after SX Round 6 in Seattle
nbc_smx_250recap_260214.jpg
04:38
Deegan, Kitchen have epic 250SX duel in Seattle
nbc_smx_450recap_260214(2).jpg
04:10
Tomac conquers rough track for 450 win in Seattle
nbc_smx_deeganintv_260214.jpg
49
Deegan victorious after ‘gnarliest’ battle
nbc_smx_250kitchen_260214.jpg
01:03
Kitchen calls Seattle race ‘coolest of his life’
nbc_smx_250anstie_260214.jpg
01:13
Anstie back on the podium in Seattle
nbc_smx_450tomac_260214.jpg
51
Tomac glad to conquer Seattle for 450 SX victory
nbc_smx_450webb_260214.jpg
01:27
Webb on Seattle track: ‘Fun with a side of sketch’
nbc_smx_450cooper_260214.jpg
55
Cooper pumped to get back on podium in Seattle
nbc_cbb_minnwash_260214.jpg
03:19
Highlights: Washington pushes past Minnesota
nbc_mcbb_georgetownvsuconn_260214.jpg
06:03
Highlights: UConn survives scare vs. Georgetown
nbc_moto_smx_260214.jpg
24:25
Highlights: Supercross Round 6, Seattle
nbc_nba_keshoddunkhl_v2_260214.jpg
01:57
Johnson dances way to Slam Dunk Contest title
nbc_nba_keshoddeskintv_v2_260214.jpg
02:58
Johnson: ‘Had crazy faith’ in winning Dunk Contest
nbc_nba_keshodpostintv_v3_260214.jpg
02:06
Johnson after Dunk Contest win: ‘Keep dreaming’