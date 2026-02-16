Watch Now
Highlights: Morikawa wins at Pebble Beach
Watch Collin Morikawa secure his first PGA Tour victory since 2023, taking home the title at the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for his seventh career win.
Up Next
Morikawa finishes strong in Rd. 3 at Pebble Beach
Morikawa finishes strong in Rd. 3 at Pebble Beach
Collin Morikawa flexes his ball striking skills with a birdie-birdie finish in the third round of Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Scheffler digs out of 10th-hole bunker in Phoenix
Scheffler digs out of 10th-hole bunker in Phoenix
Watch Scottie Scheffler dig out of the bunker at the tenth hole for a crisp shot in the third round of the Phoenix Open.
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round
Highlights: Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round
Watch the best shots from the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California.
Rose birdies 18th hole at Farmers Insurance Open
Rose birdies 18th hole at Farmers Insurance Open
Watch Justin Rose birdie the last hole of Round 3 at the Farmers Insurance Open to secure a six-shot lead heading into the final day of the event at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
Scheffler wins 20th PGA Tour title at The AmEx
Watch Scottie Scheffler win his 20th PGA Tour title at The American Express in La Quinta, California, where he shot 66 in the final round and finished at 27 under par, four clear of second place.
HLs: Scheffler’s Rd. 2, The American Express
HLs: Scheffler's Rd. 2, The American Express
Watch highlights from Scottie Scheffler's second round outing at the PGA Tour's 2026 American Express in La Quinta, California.
Scheffler drains chip shot at The American Express
Scheffler drains chip shot at The American Express
Scottie Scheffler started the new year strong, sinking a gorgeous chip-in birdie to highlight a 9-under 63 in the first round of The American Express, joining a group of low scores that left him one shot out of the lead.
PGA Tour Highlights: Gotterup wins Sony Open
PGA Tour Highlights: Gotterup wins Sony Open
Watch Chris Gotterup win the PGA Tour's Sony Open with key birdies in the final round, finishing six shots under par on Sunday and 16 shots under par for the tournament.
Roy ‘felt really good’ in round 2 of Sony Open
Roy 'felt really good' in round 2 of Sony Open
Hear from Kevin Roy after round 2 of the PGA Tour's Sony Open as Roy sits tied for second at 10 under par after two rounds.