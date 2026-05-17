 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Starting lineup for 2026 Indy 500
Syndication: The Enquirer
Lottie Woad wins Kroger Queen City Championship for 2nd LPGA Tour title
NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
Denny Hamlin beats teammate Chase Briscoe at Dover for 2nd NASCAR All-Star Race win

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_postajaintv_260517.jpg
Wilson on Aces’ fourth straight win
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_260517.jpg
What drivers said after NASCAR All-Star Race
4th_new.jpg
HLs: Hard fought fourth quarter between Aces-Dream

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Starting lineup for 2026 Indy 500
Syndication: The Enquirer
Lottie Woad wins Kroger Queen City Championship for 2nd LPGA Tour title
NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Race
Denny Hamlin beats teammate Chase Briscoe at Dover for 2nd NASCAR All-Star Race win

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_postajaintv_260517.jpg
Wilson on Aces’ fourth straight win
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_260517.jpg
What drivers said after NASCAR All-Star Race
4th_new.jpg
HLs: Hard fought fourth quarter between Aces-Dream

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Thomas on final round surge: I was 'pissed off'

May 17, 2026 06:57 PM
Justin Thomas reflects on why his struggles in Round 3 of the PGA Championship left him 'a good pissed off' that fueled a final round surge into a top-five finish at Aroniminck.
Up Next
nbc_golf_justinrose_260516.jpg
2:19
Rose not ‘chasing’ pins at PGA Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_xanderschauffle_260516.jpg
0:50
Schauffele: PGA Championship a ‘free for all’ now
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorymcilory_260516.jpg
1:26
Rory: ‘Got a good chance’ at PGA Championship win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_chrisgotterup_260515.jpg
0:43
Gotterup finding flow after second-round 65
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_260515.jpg
1:42
Scheffler endures challenging second round at PGA
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_260514.jpg
0:54
Scheffler on atmosphere at PGA Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_patrickreed_260514.jpg
0:59
Reed recaps Round 1 of PGA Championship
Now Playing
nbc_bte_pgapastwinners_260513.jpg
2:12
How to bet top finishing past PGA winner
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_pgachamp_mcilroy_presser_260512.jpg
7:36
Rory: ‘Glad I was wrong’ on PGA Tour-PIF deal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_pgachamp_rahm_presser_260512.jpg
7:24
Rahm addresses future of LIV ahead of PGA Champ.
Now Playing

Related Videos

young_thumb_051226.jpg
01:47
Young, Fitzpatrick could decide PGA Championship
nbc_pga_truist_finaldayv2_260510.jpg
06:53
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_truisthlv2_260509.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
nbc_pga_oneflight_finaldayv2_260510.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_oneflighrd3v3_260509.jpg
05:58
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_truistrd2_260508.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_fleetwoodpresser_260507.jpg
39
Fleetwood happy with Round 1 performance at Truist
nbc_golf_oneflightr1_260507.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_truistrd1_260507.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachday2_260508.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_cadillacfinal_260503.jpg
06:39
HLs: PGA Tour Cadillac Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_cadillacrd3hl_260502.jpg
05:33
HLs: PGA Tour Cadillac Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_scottiescheffler_260501.jpg
01:15
Scheffler: I gave myself a lot of looks
nbc_golf_gc_cameronyoung_260501.jpg
47
Young: I’m not uncomfortable with a lead
nbc_golf_pga_cadillacrd2hl_260501.jpg
01:59
HLs: PGA Tour Cadillac Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_cadillacrd1_260430.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Cadillac Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_zurichrd4v3_260426.jpg
05:48
HLs: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 4
nbc_golf_pganolard3v2_260425.jpg
01:48
HLs: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_zurichneworleansrd2hl_260424v2.jpg
01:59
HLs: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, First Round
nbc_gc_morikawa_260419.jpg
02:34
Morikawa ‘learned a lot’ during tough RBC Heritage
nbc_gc_fitzpatrick_260419.jpg
04:11
Fitzpatrick: ‘No better feeling’ than playoff wins
nbc_pga_rbcheritagefinalday_260418.jpg
07:03
Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Final Round
nbc_golf_scheffler_260418.jpg
52
Scheffler on Woodland: He’s ‘inspirational’
nbc_pga_rbcheritageday3_260418.jpg
06:41
Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 3
nbc_golf_heritagerd2_260417.jpg
01:52
Highlights: 2026 RBC Heritage, Round 2
nbc_golf_ludvig_260416.jpg
01:21
Åberg pleased with first round at RBC Heritage

Latest Clips

nbc_wnba_postajaintv_260517.jpg
02:39
Wilson on Aces’ fourth straight win
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_260517.jpg
09:14
What drivers said after NASCAR All-Star Race
4th_new.jpg
02:21
HLs: Hard fought fourth quarter between Aces-Dream
nbc_nas_allstar_260517.jpg
20:44
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Dover
nbc_pl_mustoeua_260517.jpg
01:46
Osula cementing himself as Newcastle’s No. 9
nbc_pl_earleua_260517.jpg
02:33
Can Farke turn Leeds into a PL mainstay?
nbc_nba_antplayoffbuckets_260517.jpg
03:56
Edwards’ top NBA Playoff buckets
nbc_mlb_raysmarlinsdigital_260517.jpg
01:34
Rays show off scrappy identity in 30th win of year
nbc_mlb_miatbr_260517.jpg
02:00
HLs: Rays become AL’s first team to reach 30 wins
nbc_mlb_caminerointv_260517.jpg
02:11
Caminero after TB’s 30th win: ‘Things are working’
nbc_pl_plupdate_260517.jpg
10:14
PL Update: Manchester United clinch third place
nbc_mlb_yandyyard_260517.jpg
57
Diaz crushes first-pitch home run to dead center
new_aja_th.jpg
01:19
Wilson on how Aces can take down Dream
nbc_wnba_pgreggie_260517.jpg
03:00
Miller siblings talk basketball, WNBA’s NBC return
resse.jpg
02:37
Dream’s Reese previews matchup with Aces, Wilson
nbc_mlb_wallstriple_260517.jpg
55
Walls’ bases-clearing triple gives Rays the lead
moonlight_raw_260516.jpg
01:31
Choose to dream: Celebrating 30 years of the WNBA
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260517.jpg
01:48
Woltemade slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Hammers
nbc_pl_newgoal2_260517.jpg
01:02
Osula doubles Newcastle’s lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_newgoal3_260517.jpg
01:49
Osula makes it 3-0 for Newcastle against West Ham
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260517.jpg
01:02
Castellanos’ screamer gives West Ham late hope
nbc_pl_newwhu_260517.jpg
11:41
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. West Ham Matchweek 37
new_mpx_rays.jpg
01:36
AL-leading Rays play ‘exciting brand of baseball’
nbc_mlb_caminerohrv2_260517.jpg
56
Caminero takes Perez deep for 12th homer of year
gum_raw_260516.jpg
03:03
Growing Up Miller: The iron family of basketball
nbc_pl_leegoal1_260517.jpg
01:40
Calvert-Lewin scores 95th-minute winner for Leeds
nbc_pl_leebha_260517.jpg
09:39
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Brighton Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260517.jpg
01:03
Brobbey outmuscles Everton’s defense for equalizer
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260517.jpg
01:30
Le Fee’s marvelous finish gives Sunderland lead
nbc_pl_sungoal3_260517.jpg
01:21
Isidor completes Sunderland’s comeback v. Everton