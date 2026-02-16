 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Seton Hall at Butler
A.J. Staton-McCray helps Seton Hall deal Butler sixth straight loss, 63-56
Syndication: The Register Guard
Sayvia Sellers scores 17 to lead No. 25 Washington women over Oregon 51-43
NCAA Basketball: Kansas State at Houston
Kansas State fires basketball coach Jerome Tang, days after fans wore bags over heads

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawawins_260215.jpg
Highlights: Morikawa wins at Pebble Beach
nbc_nba_kawhiallstarcomp_260215.jpg
Highlights: Kawhi erupts for 31 in 12 minutes
nbc_nba_antpostgameintv_260215.jpg
Edwards’ ASG MVP a ‘step in the right direction’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Edwards delivers MVP night for Stars

February 15, 2026 08:58 PM
Anthony Edwards scored 32 points across the three games played to earn himself MVP honors for USA Stars at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

nbc_nba_kawhiallstarcomp_260215.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Kawhi erupts for 31 in 12 minutes
nbc_nba_antpostgameintv_260215.jpg
03:11
Edwards’ ASG MVP a ‘step in the right direction’
nbc_nba_allstarchip_260215.jpg
01:59
Highlights: NBA All-Star Championship Game
USATSI_28248958_copy.jpg
01:59
HLs: Team World vs USA Stripes, All-Star Game
nbc_nba_starsvsstripesending_260215.jpg
01:48
USA Stars vs. USA Stripes produces wild finish
nbc_nba_starsstripes_v2_260215.jpg
02:00
Highlights: USA Stars v USA Stripes, All-Star Game
nbc_nba_obamaintv_260215.jpg
03:44
Obama glad to see basketball becoming global
nbc_nba_allstarsworld_260215.jpg
01:58
Highlights: USA Stars vs Team World, All-Star Game
nbc_nba_pregameintros_260215.jpg
08:13
Costas, Tesh set the stage for All-Star Game
nbc_nba_shaipregameintv_260215.jpg
07:13
SGA on pace of his game: ‘You run fast, I go slow’
nbc_nba_currypregameshooting_v2_260215.jpg
01:12
Curry drains basket from NBA Showtime desk
nbc_nba_currypregameintv_v2_260215.jpg
06:00
Steph talks 3-Point Contest, league growth at ASG
nbc_nba_keshoddunkhl_v2_260214.jpg
01:57
Johnson dances way to Slam Dunk Contest title
nbc_nba_keshoddeskintv_v2_260214.jpg
02:58
Johnson: ‘Had crazy faith’ in winning Dunk Contest
nbc_nba_keshodpostintv_v3_260214.jpg
02:06
Johnson after Dunk Contest win: ‘Keep dreaming’
nbc_nba_mannixsilver_260214.jpg
04:38
Silver: No punishment ‘off the table’ for tanking
nbc_nba_shootingstarstrophy_260214.jpg
01:57
Team Knicks hoists Shooting Stars Trophy
nbc_nba_shootingstars_v2_260214.jpg
01:42
Team Knicks swaggers to Shooting Stars win
nbc_nba_lillardinterview_260214.jpg
02:39
Lillard ‘adding to legacy’ with 3-Pt Contest win
nbc_nba_3pointshootout_260214.jpg
02:53
Lillard bests Booker in thrilling 3-Point Contest
nbc_nba_maxeypregameintv_260214.jpg
05:56
Maxey ‘proving a point’ at All-Star Weekend
nbc_nba_mclaughlinintv_260214.jpg
05:13
McLaughlin-Levrone shares buzz of LA28 Olympics
nbc_nba_jalenjohnsonintv_260214.jpg
06:04
Johnson ‘embracing everything’ at All-Star Weekend
nbc_nba_allstarpress_260214.jpg
01:19
NBA Stars Giannis, Brown call for 1-on-1 in ASG
nbc_nba_edgecombcomp_260213.jpg
01:32
HLs: Edgecombe puts on a show in Rising Stars
nbc_nba_risingstarstrophy_260213.jpg
02:49
Edgecombe wins Rising Stars MVP for Team Vince
nbc_nba_bryantpostgameintv_260213.jpg
51
Bryant relishing All-Star Weekend experience
vc_interview.jpg
01:16
Carter hopes Rising Stars ‘sets the tone’ for ASG
nbc_nba_vincevsmelo_260213.jpg
02:08
Highlights: Team Vince vs Team Melo, Rising Stars
nbc_nba_vincevstmac_260213.jpg
02:40
Highlights: Team Vince vs Team T-Mac, Rising Stars

nbc_golf_morikawawins_260215.jpg
04:07
Highlights: Morikawa wins at Pebble Beach
nbc_nas_daytona500_260215.jpg
14:51
Highlights: 68th Daytona 500
nbc_cbb_induclav2_260215.jpg
02:56
HLs: UCLA dominates Indiana to extend win streak
nbc_sx_whatridersaid_260215.jpg
17:37
What riders said after SX Round 6 in Seattle
nbc_smx_250recap_260214.jpg
04:38
Deegan, Kitchen have epic 250SX duel in Seattle
nbc_smx_450recap_260214(2).jpg
04:10
Tomac conquers rough track for 450 win in Seattle
nbc_smx_deeganintv_260214.jpg
49
Deegan victorious after ‘gnarliest’ battle
nbc_smx_250kitchen_260214.jpg
01:03
Kitchen calls Seattle race ‘coolest of his life’
nbc_smx_250anstie_260214.jpg
01:13
Anstie back on the podium in Seattle
nbc_smx_450tomac_260214.jpg
51
Tomac glad to conquer Seattle for 450 SX victory
nbc_smx_450webb_260214.jpg
01:27
Webb on Seattle track: ‘Fun with a side of sketch’
nbc_smx_450cooper_260214.jpg
55
Cooper pumped to get back on podium in Seattle
nbc_cbb_minnwash_260214.jpg
03:19
Highlights: Washington pushes past Minnesota
nbc_mcbb_georgetownvsuconn_260214.jpg
06:03
Highlights: UConn survives scare vs. Georgetown
nbc_moto_smx_260214.jpg
24:25
Highlights: Supercross Round 6, Seattle
nbc_golf_morikawa17and18_260214.jpg
02:06
Morikawa finishes strong in Rd. 3 at Pebble Beach
nbc_cbb_ksc_houston_260214.jpg
02:20
Highlights: Houston rolls Kansas State at home
nbc_nba_hbcuclassic_260213(2).jpg
05:02
Highlights: HBCU Classic, Hampton vs N.C. A&T
nbc_nba_austinvsmelo_260213.jpg
02:25
Highlights: Team Melo vs Team Austin, Rising Stars
nbc_nba_melopostgameintv_260213.jpg
01:03
Team Melo ‘stayed the course’ to advance to finals
nbc_nba_risingstarsintros_260213.jpg
07:00
Team introductions for Castrol Rising Stars
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260213.jpg
01:52
Will Seahawks place franchise tag on Walker III?
nbc_roto_georgepitckens_260213.jpg
01:42
Is placing franchise tag on Pickens right choice?
nbc_roto_lebronjames_260213.jpg
01:07
LeBron now NBA’s oldest player with triple-double
nbc_roto_alexsarr_260213.jpg
01:20
Sarr out around two weeks with hamstring strain
nbc_roto_evanmobley_260213.jpg
01:25
Harden, Mobley could form special duo in fantasy
dame_mpx.jpg
01:21
Lillard capable of winning third 3-point contest
nbc_roto_allstarmvp_260213.jpg
01:46
Wembanyama is ASG MVP favorite for ‘good reason’
nbc_nba_3pointcontest_260213.jpg
04:51
NBA 3-point contest predictions: Knueppel, Maxey
nbc_nfl_dungykidmediaday_260212.jpg
03:04
SEA, NE players chat with Tony Dungy’s son, Jalen