Cooper pumped to get back on podium in Seattle

MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Darius Acuff Jr., Billy Richmond III have career nights as No. 21 Arkansas beats Auburn
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Thomas, Lewis help No. 15 Virginia beat Ohio State 70-66 in Nashville
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wooten scores 16, Whiting posts double-double as Oklahoma State beats No. 16 Texas Tech women 75-65
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Deegan, Kitchen have epic 250SX duel in Seattle
Tomac conquers rough track for 450 win in Seattle
Deegan victorious after ‘gnarliest’ battle
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
Top News
Darius Acuff Jr., Billy Richmond III have career nights as No. 21 Arkansas beats Auburn
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Thomas, Lewis help No. 15 Virginia beat Ohio State 70-66 in Nashville
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Wooten scores 16, Whiting posts double-double as Oklahoma State beats No. 16 Texas Tech women 75-65
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Deegan, Kitchen have epic 250SX duel in Seattle
Tomac conquers rough track for 450 win in Seattle
Deegan victorious after ‘gnarliest’ battle
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Cooper pumped to get back on podium in Seattle
February 14, 2026 11:48 PM
Justin Cooper talks about stay focused through rough conditions as he earns a third place finish in Supercross, Round 6.
Latest Clips
04:38
Deegan, Kitchen have epic 250SX duel in Seattle
04:10
Tomac conquers rough track for 450 win in Seattle
49
Deegan victorious after ‘gnarliest’ battle
01:03
Kitchen calls Seattle race ‘coolest of his life’
01:13
Anstie back on the podium in Seattle
51
Tomac glad to conquer Seattle for 450 SX victory
01:27
Webb on Seattle track: ‘Fun with a side of sketch’
03:19
Highlights: Washington pushes past Minnesota
06:03
Highlights: UConn survives scare vs. Georgetown
24:25
Highlights: Supercross Round 6, Seattle
02:06
Morikawa finishes strong in Rd. 3 at Pebble Beach
01:57
Johnson dances way to Slam Dunk Contest title
02:58
Johnson: ‘Had crazy faith’ in winning Dunk Contest
02:06
Johnson after Dunk Contest win: ‘Keep dreaming’
04:38
Silver: No punishment ‘off the table’ for tanking
01:57
Team Knicks hoists Shooting Stars Trophy
01:42
Team Knicks swaggers to Shooting Stars win
02:20
Highlights: Houston rolls Kansas State at home
02:39
Lillard ‘adding to legacy’ with 3-Pt Contest win
02:53
Lillard bests Booker in thrilling 3-Point Contest
05:56
Maxey ‘proving a point’ at All-Star Weekend
05:13
McLaughlin-Levrone shares buzz of LA28 Olympics
06:04
Johnson ‘embracing everything’ at All-Star Weekend
01:19
NBA Stars Giannis, Brown call for 1-on-1 in ASG
05:02
Highlights: HBCU Classic, Hampton vs N.C. A&T
01:32
HLs: Edgecombe puts on a show in Rising Stars
02:49
Edgecombe wins Rising Stars MVP for Team Vince
51
Bryant relishing All-Star Weekend experience
01:16
Carter hopes Rising Stars ‘sets the tone’ for ASG
02:08
Highlights: Team Vince vs Team Melo, Rising Stars
