Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 10

The Dodgers (43-24) snapped a three-game losing streak to the Pirates (34-33) with a dominating 12-2 victory. However, it wasn’t all a breeze in the wind. Once Paul Skenes exited in a 2-2 ballgame at the end of the sixth inning, Los Angeles rattled off a 10-run seventh inning with only one home run.

Los Angeles scored 13-straight runs last night as the Dodgers extended their record to 3-1 over the last four games. The Dodgers’ offense is starting to cook with 9, 5, and 13 runs over the past three games. To start June, Los Angeles is 5-3 and hitting .273 (7th) with the fifth-most runs (43). The pitching staff has the third-lowest OBA (.211) and the best WHIP (1.05) this month, so the Dodgers are rolling and now have one of the Cy Young favorites on the mound in Shohei Ohtani.

Pittsburgh’s bullpen exploded yesterday and the Pirates choked away an early 2-0 lead. The Buccos have now lost four straight games as they’ve played arguably the best two teams (Dodgers, Braves). Pittsburgh is 2-5 to start June, which is their worst start to month so far this season. The Pirates pitching staff has a 5.95 ERA (29th) in June and a .276 OBA (T-25th). In those seven games, Pittsburgh has been outscored 45-35 and 25-11 over the past four.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Pirates



Date: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-207), Pittsburgh Pirates (+169)

Spread: Pirates +1.5 (+105), Dodgers -1.5 (-126)

Total: 8.5

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Pirates



Wednesday’s pitching matchup (June 10): Jared Jones vs. Shohei Ohtani



Pirates: Jared Jones

2026 stats: 9.1 IP, 1-0, 4.82 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 10 Ks, 4 BB



Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani

2026 Stats: 61.0 IP, 6-2, 0.74 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 67 Ks, 18 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is hitting .301 with 71 hits, 11 home runs and 37 RBI over 236 at-bats

is hitting .301 with 71 hits, 11 home runs and 37 RBI over 236 at-bats The Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker is hitting .233 with 54 hits and 52 strikeouts over 232 at-bats

is hitting .233 with 54 hits and 52 strikeouts over 232 at-bats The Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds is hitting .267 with 63 hits, 7 home runs, and 40 RBI over 236 at-bats

is hitting .267 with 63 hits, 7 home runs, and 40 RBI over 236 at-bats The Pirates’ Marcell Ozuna is hitting .195 with 36 hits and 60 strikeouts over 185 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Pirates



The Dodgers are 35-32 ATS

The Pirates are 33-34 ATS

The Dodgers are 38-29 to the Under, ranking third-best

The Pirates are 38-27-1 to the Over, ranking seventh-best

The Dodgers are 19-14 ATS on the road, ranking eighth-best

The Pirates are 16-18 ATS at home and 7-4 ATS as a home underdog

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Pirates

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Pirates and the Dodgers:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 8.5

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