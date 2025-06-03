Betting
After reviewing DraftKings SportsBook odds for teams to pick first in the 2025 NFL Draft, Chris Simms believes the New York Giants will indeed move up after becoming a co-favorite with the Titans to hold the No. 1 pick.
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell preview No. 20 Marquette’s visit to UConn and explain why the under at 144.5 is so enticing.
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell are all-in on the Over between No. 5 Florida and No. 7 Alabama, sharing why the Gators and Crimson Tide are primed to pay out first-half and full-game wagers.
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell dive into Wednesday’s Big Ten matchup between Michigan and Maryland, including why the Wolverines can get back on track and why it’s a good spot to back the Under.
Drew Dinsick feels the Heat can keep it close and cover (+10.5) against the Cavaliers while Jay Croucher sees value with Cleveland to win the Eastern Conference.
Drew Dinsick expects OKC’s high-flying offense to cover against Memphis on Wednesday night, while Jay Croucher makes a case for Jaylen Wells to win this year’s NBA Rookie of the Year Award.
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher dive into markets for Wednesday’s clash between the Kings and Nuggets, explaining why Nikola Jokic moves the spread for his team more than “anyone else” in the NBA.
Brad Thomas weighs in on Kyrie Irving’s season-ending ACL tear, discussing why it revealed the Dallas Mavericks’ worst fears and a look into what the rotation could look like the remainder of the season.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns matchup, discussing why the Clippers shouldn’t have any issues against a Suns team that looks like they’ve “packed it in” for the season.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick unpack Milwaukee Bucks’ upcoming game vs. the Atlanta Hawks, detailing how Giannis Antetokounmpo and company have a “big fatigue advantage” over the Hawks.