 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin gets 885th career goal to move nine away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record
DL Hall
Brewers place DL Hall on 60-day injured list and finalize Jose Quintana’s $4.25 million deal
Bill Belichick
NFL legend Bill Belichick is coaching practices again. Only now he’s a college rookie at UNC

Top Clips

nbc_pst_clqualify_250306.jpg
Which PL teams will qualify for Champions League?
nbc_golf_lgpabayround1_250306.jpg
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 1
nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alex Ovechkin
Alex Ovechkin gets 885th career goal to move nine away from tying Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record
DL Hall
Brewers place DL Hall on 60-day injured list and finalize Jose Quintana’s $4.25 million deal
Bill Belichick
NFL legend Bill Belichick is coaching practices again. Only now he’s a college rookie at UNC

Top Clips

nbc_pst_clqualify_250306.jpg
Which PL teams will qualify for Champions League?
nbc_golf_lgpabayround1_250306.jpg
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 1
nbc_pft_jerryjones_250306.jpg
Jones: ‘Aggressive’ isn’t right word for FA plans

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Betting

Videos

Latest

giants_mpx.jpg
05:04
Simms: ‘Gut feeling’ is Giants trade up to No. 1
After reviewing DraftKings SportsBook odds for teams to pick first in the 2025 NFL Draft, Chris Simms believes the New York Giants will indeed move up after becoming a co-favorite with the Titans to hold the No. 1 pick.
nbc_roto_marqvuconn_250305.jpg
01:24
No. 20 Marquette is a ‘sneaky dog’ against UConn
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell preview No. 20 Marquette’s visit to UConn and explain why the under at 144.5 is so enticing.
nbc_roto_florvbama_250305.jpg
01:20
No. 5 Florida vs. No. 7 Alabama primed to hit Over
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell are all-in on the Over between No. 5 Florida and No. 7 Alabama, sharing why the Gators and Crimson Tide are primed to pay out first-half and full-game wagers.
nbc_roto_mayvmich_250305.jpg
01:19
No. 17 Michigan can reset against No. 13 Maryland
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell dive into Wednesday’s Big Ten matchup between Michigan and Maryland, including why the Wolverines can get back on track and why it’s a good spot to back the Under.
adebayo.jpg
01:28
Heat to ‘keep it pretty competitive’ against Cavs
Drew Dinsick feels the Heat can keep it close and cover (+10.5) against the Cavaliers while Jay Croucher sees value with Cleveland to win the Eastern Conference.
nbc_roto_okcvmem_250305.jpg
01:36
Grizzlies shouldn’t expect Thunder to ‘cool off’
Drew Dinsick expects OKC’s high-flying offense to cover against Memphis on Wednesday night, while Jay Croucher makes a case for Jaylen Wells to win this year’s NBA Rookie of the Year Award.
jokic.jpg
01:33
Jokic’s status looms large in SAC-DEN markets
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher dive into markets for Wednesday’s clash between the Kings and Nuggets, explaining why Nikola Jokic moves the spread for his team more than “anyone else” in the NBA.
nbc_roto_irvinginjury_250304.jpg
01:00
Irving’s ACL tear reveals Mavericks’ worst fears
Brad Thomas weighs in on Kyrie Irving’s season-ending ACL tear, discussing why it revealed the Dallas Mavericks’ worst fears and a look into what the rotation could look like the remainder of the season.
nbc_roto_lacvphx_250304.jpg
01:29
Clippers should exploit a ‘miserable’ Suns team
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns matchup, discussing why the Clippers shouldn’t have any issues against a Suns team that looks like they’ve “packed it in” for the season.
nbc_roto_mkevatl_250304.jpg
01:24
Bucks have ‘big fatigue advantage’ over Hawks
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick unpack Milwaukee Bucks’ upcoming game vs. the Atlanta Hawks, detailing how Giannis Antetokounmpo and company have a “big fatigue advantage” over the Hawks.
Load More