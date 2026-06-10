Brewers sign another prospect to long-term contract by reaching deal with outfielder Luis Lara

MILWAUKEE — Outfield prospect Luis Lara signed a seven-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, who continue to work out long-term deals with some of their top minor league players.

The Brewers announced the deal runs through 2032 with team options for 2033, 2034 and 2035. The club didn’t disclose financial terms, but ESPN, MLB.com and the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported the agreement includes $31 million in guaranteed money.

The deal comes less than three months after the Brewers signed shortstop prospect Cooper Pratt to an eight-year, $50.75 million contract.

“Luis is an exciting young talent, and we’re thrilled to commit to him long term,” Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said in a statement. “He has proven to be one of the premier defensive outfielders in the minor leagues, and he has taken tremendous strides forward offensively this season. With support from ownership, we’re pleased to be able to lock in another key player for our future.”

The Brewers started this pattern of reaching long-term deals with heralded minor league prospects in December 2023 when they signed outfielder Jackson Chourio to an eight-year, $82 million contract. At the time, Chourio had no major league experience and only had played six games above the Double-A level.

Chourio made the Brewers’ big league roster the next year and has compiled more than 20 homers and 20 steals in each of his first two full seasons in the majors. He entered Tuesday batting .305 with an .846 OPS this year.

Now the Brewers have made a long-term commitment to another promising outfielder.

Baseball America ranks Lara as the No. 50 prospect in the game, while MLB Pipeline has him 91st. The 21-year-old entered Tuesday batting .338 with seven homers, 27 RBIs and 18 steals in 56 games with Triple-A Nashville this season.

Lara ranked second in the International League in runs (49) and on-base percentage (.447). He was tied for third in hits (69), was fourth in batting average and was tied for fifth in walks (39).

Last year, Lara won a Gold Glove as one of the top three defensive outfielders in the minors. During that 2025 season, he batted .257 with a .369 on-base percentage, two homers, 40 RBIs and 44 steals in 136 games with Double-A Biloxi.

Lara signed with the Brewers in January 2022 out of Venezuela.

Milwaukee added Lara to its 40-man roster and optioned him to Triple-A. The Brewers also transferred left-handed pitcher Brian Fitzpatrick to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.