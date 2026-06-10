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NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights
Jordan Staal scores twice including game winner as Hurricanes pull even with Golden Knights
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Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog earns both Mark Messier Leadership Award, Masterton Memorial Trophy
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HLs: Valkyries hold off late rally from Mercury
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Highlights: Miles helps Lynx dominate Wings
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Highlights: Reese’s double-double dims the Sky

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Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights
Jordan Staal scores twice including game winner as Hurricanes pull even with Golden Knights
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights
Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog earns both Mark Messier Leadership Award, Masterton Memorial Trophy
MLB: New York Mets at Washington Nationals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Christian Scott, Jordan Lawlar and Braden Montgomery

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_mercuryvalkyries_260609.jpg
HLs: Valkyries hold off late rally from Mercury
nbc_wnba_wingslynx_260609.jpg
Highlights: Miles helps Lynx dominate Wings
nbc_wnba_skydream_260609.jpg
Highlights: Reese’s double-double dims the Sky

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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Watch Now

Highlights: USWNT v. Brazil (En Español)

June 9, 2026 11:50 PM
Watch the highlights from the USWNT's physical international friendly matchup against Brazil in Sao Paulo, Brazil that had a surge of red cards.

Latest Clips

nbc_wnba_mercuryvalkyries_260609.jpg
01:41
HLs: Valkyries hold off late rally from Mercury
nbc_wnba_wingslynx_260609.jpg
01:41
Highlights: Miles helps Lynx dominate Wings
nbc_wnba_skydream_260609.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Reese’s double-double dims the Sky
nbc_uswnt_usagoal1_260609.jpg
01:37
Wilson’s shot deflects in for USWNT goal
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11:54
Spurs guards shine in Game 3 win against Knicks
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03:15
Will Towns up his playmaking in Game 4?
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06:57
Is Davis going to play a game with the Wizards?
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14:47
Staley on how she wants to impact women’s sports
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08:31
Staley: WNBA must continue to ‘meet the demand’
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15:59
Is constant criticism of Clark warranted?
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05:59
Clark, Wilson, Ogwumike honored on TIME100 list
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16:23
Russo not ready to anoint Wemby or Brunson
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12:47
Everything you need to know about the Sorsby saga
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01:26
What are expectations for Bucs’ Godwin in 2026?
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01:38
Will Hubbard be Panthers’ workhorse RB?
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01:44
Henderson focusing on receiving and blocking
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36:26
HLs: Tour Auvergne-Rhones-Alpes 2026, Stage 3
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06:54
Stewmendous moments of SMX Round 19 Hangtown
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01:49
Soderstrom ‘turning the corner’ amid hot streak
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01:38
Mariners’ Hancock is a fantasy buy-low target
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01:31
Lee’s hitting streak puts him on fantasy radars
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02:32
Mahomes, Daniels lead ‘loaded’ CPOY market
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02:21
USMNT ‘small favorites’ to win Group D
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02:12
Brunson, Wembanyama the clear Finals MVP leaders
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17:52
Breaking down physicality in Game 3 of NBA Finals
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09:54
Patrick: Sorsby ruling is ‘beyond belief’
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14:29
NBA Finals ‘far from over’ after Spurs take Game 3
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01:48
HLs: Stewart puts on a clinic as Liberty beat Sun
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01:57
HLs: Wilson’s 34 points power Aces past Storm
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03:42
Falcons must focus on getting Robinson a new deal