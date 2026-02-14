 Skip navigation
Top News

SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado closeup.JPG
Jorge Prado withdraws from Seattle SMX Round 6 with a shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ken_roczen.jpg
Ken Roczen stalls, recovers, and wins Heat 1; Hunter Lawrence wins SMX Round 6 Heat 2 in Seattle
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Iowa
C.J. Cox, Gicarri Harris lead No. 13 Purdue past Iowa, 78-57

Top Clips

nbc_nba_mannixsilver_260214.jpg
Silver: No punishment ‘off the table’ for tanking
nbc_nba_shootingstarstrophy_260214.jpg
Team Knicks hoists Shooting Stars Trophy
nbc_nba_shootingstars_v2_260214.jpg
Team Knicks swaggers to Shooting Stars win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Houston rolls Kansas State at home

February 14, 2026 06:37 PM
Watch highlights of the Houston Cougars winning its sixth straight game with a commanding victory over the Kansas State wildcats at home Saturday afternoon.

nbc_nba_hbcuclassic_260213(2).jpg
05:02
Highlights: HBCU Classic, Hampton vs N.C. A&T
nbc_cbb_holtmannpostgameintv_260212.jpg
02:59
Holtmann: DePaul showed ‘great fight’ vs Creighton
depaullatewinbigeastphotovideothumbnail.jpg
02:39
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
nbc_mcbb_provsetonhall_260211.jpg
05:08
Highlights: Seton Hall snaps skid vs. Providence
nbc_nba_cbb_260211.jpg
09:47
Peterson ‘too comfortable not playing’ for Kansas?
nbc_roto_finalfour_260211.jpg
01:10
Look beyond favorites in Final Four markets
michiganthumb_021126.jpg
01:32
Bet on Big 10 to produce NCAA tournament winner
wisconsinhlsupsetwin.jpg
04:33
HLs: Wisconsin upsets No. 8 Illinois in overtime
nbc_cbb_illwaglerftr_260207.jpg
01:42
Wagler has been ‘a vessel’ for Illinois basketball
nbc_cbb_hallvnova_260204.jpg
02:53
HLs: Perkins leads Villanova to win vs. Seton Hall
nbc_cbb_indianausc_260203.jpg
03:30
HLs: Arenas leads USC to victory over Indiana
stjohnsbasketballfreethrow.jpg
02:52
HLs: No. 22 St. John’s starts slow, beats DePaul
nbc_cbb_xaviervsuconn_260203.jpg
03:10
HLs: No. 3 UConn remains perfect in Big East play
nbc_cbb_minnpsuV2_260201__733048.jpg
03:05
HLs: Penn State beats Minnesota in final seconds
psu_minnesota.jpg
01:18
Watch Penn State beat Minnesota on wild shot
nbc_cbb_rutuscintv_260131.jpg
02:10
USC’s Baker-Mazara on fitting into Trojans’ system
nbc_cbb_rutusc_260131.jpg
02:57
HLs: USC survives Rutgers comeback at home
indiana_ucla_thumb_mpx_1_31.jpg
02:55
HLs: Indiana wins double OT thriller over UCLA
nbc_cbb_marquettesetonhallhl_260131.jpg
03:11
HLs: Clark leads Pirates to second-half comeback
northwesternbasketballpicture.jpg
02:44
Highlights: Northwestern holds off Penn State
nbc_cbb_showmehnf_260129.jpg
03:33
Purdue, Kansas have something to prove
nbc_cbb_coyhnf_260129.jpg
04:19
‘Impossible to pick’ among MBB COTY candidates
nbc_cbb_poyhnf_260129.jpg
03:48
Will Boozer be the latest freshman to win POY?
nbc_cbb_foyhnf_260129.jpg
02:59
Freshman of the Year race is ‘remarkable’
nbc_cbb_xavshu_260128.jpg
05:44
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to take down Xavier
nbc_cbb_butvsju_260128.jpg
03:39
HLs: St. John’s tops Butler, wins seventh straight
nbc_nba_enjoycbb_260128.jpg
06:49
How good is college basketball’s freshman class?
nbc_cbb_inddornintv_260127.jpg
35
Indiana atmosphere ‘unreal’ in win against Purdue
nbc_cbb_purind_260127.jpg
06:25
Highlights: Indiana stuns No. 12 Purdue
nbc_cbb_michmayintv_260127.jpg
01:15
May: We learned a lot from win vs. Nebraska

nbc_nba_mannixsilver_260214.jpg
04:38
Silver: No punishment ‘off the table’ for tanking
nbc_nba_shootingstarstrophy_260214.jpg
01:57
Team Knicks hoists Shooting Stars Trophy
nbc_nba_shootingstars_v2_260214.jpg
01:42
Team Knicks swaggers to Shooting Stars win
nbc_nba_lillardinterview_260214.jpg
02:39
Lillard ‘adding to legacy’ with 3-Pt Contest win
nbc_nba_3pointshootout_260214.jpg
02:53
Lillard bests Booker in thrilling 3-Point Contest
nbc_nba_maxeypregameintv_260214.jpg
05:56
Maxey ‘proving a point’ at All-Star Weekend
nbc_nba_mclaughlinintv_260214.jpg
05:13
McLaughlin-Levrone shares buzz of LA28 Olympics
nbc_nba_jalenjohnsonintv_260214.jpg
06:04
Johnson ‘embracing everything’ at All-Star Weekend
nbc_nba_allstarpress_260214.jpg
01:19
NBA Stars Giannis, Brown call for 1-on-1 in ASG
nbc_nba_edgecombcomp_260213.jpg
01:32
HLs: Edgecombe puts on a show in Rising Stars
nbc_nba_risingstarstrophy_260213.jpg
02:49
Edgecombe wins Rising Stars MVP for Team Vince
nbc_nba_bryantpostgameintv_260213.jpg
51
Bryant relishing All-Star Weekend experience
vc_interview.jpg
01:16
Carter hopes Rising Stars ‘sets the tone’ for ASG
nbc_nba_vincevsmelo_260213.jpg
02:08
Highlights: Team Vince vs Team Melo, Rising Stars
nbc_nba_vincevstmac_260213.jpg
02:40
Highlights: Team Vince vs Team T-Mac, Rising Stars
nbc_nba_austinvsmelo_260213.jpg
02:25
Highlights: Team Melo vs Team Austin, Rising Stars
nbc_nba_melopostgameintv_260213.jpg
01:03
Team Melo ‘stayed the course’ to advance to finals
nbc_nba_risingstarsintros_260213.jpg
07:00
Team introductions for Castrol Rising Stars
nbc_roto_kennethwalkeriii_260213.jpg
01:52
Will Seahawks place franchise tag on Walker III?
nbc_roto_georgepitckens_260213.jpg
01:42
Is placing franchise tag on Pickens right choice?
nbc_roto_lebronjames_260213.jpg
01:07
LeBron now NBA’s oldest player with triple-double
nbc_roto_alexsarr_260213.jpg
01:20
Sarr out around two weeks with hamstring strain
nbc_roto_evanmobley_260213.jpg
01:25
Harden, Mobley could form special duo in fantasy
dame_mpx.jpg
01:21
Lillard capable of winning third 3-point contest
nbc_roto_allstarmvp_260213.jpg
01:46
Wembanyama is ASG MVP favorite for ‘good reason’
nbc_nba_3pointcontest_260213.jpg
04:51
NBA 3-point contest predictions: Knueppel, Maxey
nbc_nfl_dungykidmediaday_260212.jpg
03:04
SEA, NE players chat with Tony Dungy’s son, Jalen
nbc_nba_allstarideas_260213.jpg
08:57
Ideas for future NBA All-Star Weekend events
nbc_nbc_enjoydunkcontest_260213.jpg
06:03
Top contenders to win 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest
nbc_nbc_dkpick6_260213_copy.jpg
04:49
Murray, Maxey lead NBA All-Star Game MVP picks