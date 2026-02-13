Wembanyama is ASG MVP favorite for 'good reason'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - First Round
Taylor Swift rumors spiked ticket sales for Pebble Beach golf tournament
Philadelphia Phillies v Texas Rangers
ADP Risers and Fallers for 2026 Fantasy Baseball: Zack Wheeler trending up, hamate bone injuries run rampant
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
The big red flag in Fernando Mendoza’s NFL Draft profile

Top Clips

dame_mpx.jpg
Lillard capable of winning third 3-point contest
nbc_nba_3pointcontest_260213.jpg
NBA 3-point contest predictions: Knueppel, Maxey
nbc_nfl_dungykidmediaday_260212.jpg
SEA, NE players chat with Tony Dungy’s son, Jalen

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - First Round
Taylor Swift rumors spiked ticket sales for Pebble Beach golf tournament
Philadelphia Phillies v Texas Rangers
ADP Risers and Fallers for 2026 Fantasy Baseball: Zack Wheeler trending up, hamate bone injuries run rampant
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami
The big red flag in Fernando Mendoza’s NFL Draft profile

Top Clips

dame_mpx.jpg
Lillard capable of winning third 3-point contest
nbc_nba_3pointcontest_260213.jpg
NBA 3-point contest predictions: Knueppel, Maxey
nbc_nfl_dungykidmediaday_260212.jpg
SEA, NE players chat with Tony Dungy’s son, Jalen

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Wembanyama is ASG MVP favorite for 'good reason'

February 13, 2026 01:23 PM
Trysta Krick explains what it takes to steal the show in the All-Star Weekend grand finale and shares her picks for All-Star Game MVP, with eyes on Victor Wembanyama.

Related Videos

dame_mpx.jpg
01:21
Lillard capable of winning third 3-point contest
nbc_nba_3pointcontest_260213.jpg
04:51
NBA 3-point contest predictions: Knueppel, Maxey
nbc_nba_allstarideas_260213.jpg
08:57
Ideas for future NBA All-Star Weekend events
nbc_nbc_enjoydunkcontest_260213.jpg
06:03
Top contenders to win 2026 NBA Slam Dunk Contest
nbc_nbc_dkpick6_260213.jpg
04:49
Murray, Maxey lead NBA All-Star Game MVP picks
nbc_nba_lebroncomp_260212(2).jpg
01:59
HLs: LeBron earns historic triple-double vs. Mavs
nbc_roto_jarenjackson_260212.jpg
01:58
Who will step up for Jazz with Jackson Jr. hurt?
nbc_roto_murphyV2_260212.jpg
01:35
NOP should play it safe with Murphy after injury
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_260212.jpg
01:50
Flagg out for Rising Stars game with foot injury
nbc_nba_postallstar_260212.jpg
09:55
How NBA teams can tighten up post All-Star break
nbc_nba_moregames_260212.jpg
10:01
What Magic is missing after home loss to Bucks
nbc_nba_draftkings_260212.jpg
04:52
Best NBA prop bets before All-Star break
nbc_nba_wedrecap_260212.jpg
09:53
Can 76ers get a top four seed in the East?
nbc_nba_backuppointguard_260212.jpg
07:23
Naming top throwback backup PGs of 2000s
nbc_nba_randlecomp_260211.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland
nbc_roto_detvchasuspensions_260211.jpg
01:30
Fantasy implications of Hornets-Pistons brawl
nbc_roto_stephoncastle_260211.jpg
01:24
Spurs need Harper to step up with Castle injured
nbc_nba_tradedeadline_260211.jpg
09:54
Reflecting on best, worst NBA trade deadline moves
nbc_nba_allstarweekend_260211.jpg
10:03
NBA All-Star Weekend features blast from the past
johnsonthumb_021126.jpg
04:15
Look for Johnson ‘to control the glass’ vs. CHA
jacksonjrthumb_021126.jpg
07:43
Analyzing NBA teams’ ‘new method’ of tanking
nbc_nba_tatumreturn_260211.jpg
01:59
Tatum’s return would elevate Celtics in East
nbc_nba_wembycomp_260210.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Wembanyama drops 40 on injured Lakers
nbc_nba_tanking_260210.jpg
07:43
NBA needs ‘new system’ to disincentivize tanking
nbc_roto_stephencurry_260210.jpg
01:28
Curry to miss 2026 NBA All-Star Game
nbc_roto_jaysontatum_260210.jpg
01:46
Tatum recall ‘a step in the right direction’
nbc_roto_jalenwilliams_260210.jpg
01:27
How can Williams returning to lineup help Thunder?
giddey.jpg
10:03
Which bad team needs a high draft pick the most?
harden.jpg
09:54
How the Cavaliers look post-Harden trade so far
wemby.jpg
04:46
Wemby among best bets for Tuesday’s NBA slate

Latest Clips

nbc_nfl_dungykidmediaday_260212.jpg
03:04
SEA, NE players chat with Tony Dungy’s son, Jalen
nbc_dps_noaheagleinterview_260213.jpg
08:52
Eagle ‘excited’ to call NBA All-Star Weekend
nbc_pl_2robbiesdyche_260213.jpg
06:14
Forest ‘never seemed to kick on’ under Dyche
nbc_pl_2robbiesfrank_260213.jpg
13:55
What went wrong for Frank at Spurs?
nbc_dps_tanking_260213.jpg
03:06
NBA fines ‘won’t change’ behavior with lottery
tirico.jpg
13:05
Tirico on not ‘hitting the wall’ during Olympics
harbaugh.jpg
12:40
Dart made Harbaugh ‘really excited’ to join Giants
nbc_pft_rams_260213.jpg
14:52
Source: NFL, McAulay discussed LAR-SEA conversion
nbc_pft_tua_260213.jpg
01:58
What will the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa?
nbc_pft_falconsV2_260213.jpg
04:36
NFL has ‘no accountability’ with hiring practices
nbc_pft_stevetisch_260213.jpg
15:31
Florio: Tisch-Epstein contact ‘anything but brief’
nbc_pft_seahawkssell_260213.jpg
06:21
Report: Seahawks begin process to sell team
nbc_pft_tanking_260213.jpg
18:37
Are the NFL, NBA doing enough to combat tanking?
nbc_pft_maxxcrosby_260213.jpg
28:14
Florio: Raiders ‘shouldn’t wait’ to trade Crosby
nbc_wnba_reesereturn_260212.jpg
07:52
Reese making Unrivaled return with Rose BC
nbc_wnba_unrivaled1s_260212.jpg
13:09
Esquire: Unrivaled 1-on-1 isn’t for everyone
nbc_wnba_usaroster_260212.jpg
11:18
Team USA qualifying roster headlined by youth
nbc_wcbb_michnwestern_260212.jpg
03:09
HLs: Olson, No. 7 Michigan take down Northwestern
nbc_nas_duels_250212.jpg
14:31
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series Duels at Daytona
nbc_wcbb_pennmaryland_260212.jpg
03:16
HLs: No. 20 Maryland surges late, beats Penn State
nbc_pl_mw26allgoals_260212.jpg
13:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_brearshl_260212.jpg
12:18
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Arsenal Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_260212.jpg
01:36
Madueke’s header gives Arsenal lead over Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal1_260212.jpg
01:35
Lewis-Potter heads Brentford level with Arsenal
nbc_roto_briancallahan_260212.jpg
01:40
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260212.jpg
01:38
Dolphins hire Patullo as pass game coordinator
nbc_dps_chrissimmsinterview_260212.jpg
16:40
Will there ever be load management in the NFL?
nbc_dps_nbaissues_260212.jpg
06:20
‘Philosophy has shifted’ on load management in NBA
nbatankingjazzheadcoach.jpg
15:01
Mannix on ‘fixing the problem’ of tanking
nbc_pft_joeyporterV4_260212.jpg
16:21
Porter Sr. says Big Ben wasn’t a good teammate