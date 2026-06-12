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Aliyah Boston scores 34 points and Caitlin Clark adds 32 to lead Fever past Sky 114-106 in overtime

  
Published June 11, 2026 10:12 PM
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever

Jun 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) holds the ball while Indiana Fever center-forward Aliyah Boston (7) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Trevor Ruszkowski/Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Aliyah Boston had 34 points and 12 rebounds, Caitlin Clark added 32 points and 10 assists, and the Indiana Fever beat the Chicago Sky 114-106 in overtime on Thursday night.

Indiana had its lead trimmed to 96-93 with 18.9 seconds left in regulation before Clark made two free throws for a five-point lead. But the Fever turned it over on an inbounds pass with 5.1 seconds left and Skylar Diggins tied it at 98 on a long 3-pointer.

Boston made a jumper from the free-throw line to give the Fever a 106-101 lead in overtime and Kelsey Mitchell added a fast-break layup on their next possession for a seven-point lead.

Sydney Taylor pulled Chicago within 109-106 with 24.1 seconds left in overtime, but Boston sealed it with two free throws.

Chicago was 1 for 8 from the field in overtime.

Mitchell finished 19 points and Lexie Hull scored 11 for Indiana (7-5). The Fever made their first 23 free-throw attempts before their first miss with 46 seconds left in overtime. Clark went 15 of 15 from the line.

Taylor led Chicago (4-9) with 30 points and Diggins added 21. Jacy Sheldon, Azura Stevens and Kamilla Cardoso each scored 10. Taylor made nine of her first 10 shots, including all three 3-pointers, through three quarters. Cardoso fouled out with 3:40 remaining in regulation.

Indiana led by as many as 19 points in the first half, but Chicago closed on a 14-2 run to get within 46-40 at halftime. Then, the Sky began the third quarter on a 16-7 run to take their first lead, 54-53, since it was 7-6.

Up next

Chicago: Hosts New York on Wednesday.

Indiana: Plays at Connecticut on Saturday.