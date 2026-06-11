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Watch Now
What led to Spurs' historic Game 4 collapse?
June 11, 2026 12:34 PM
Dan Le Batard & crew discuss what went wrong for the San Antonio Spurs that led to them allowing the New York Knicks to make a historic comeback in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals.
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