What led to Spurs' historic Game 4 collapse?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 20 Thunder Valley flag.JPG
How to watch 2026 SuperMotocross Round 20, Thunder Valley: start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights
Hurricanes, Golden Knights meet for crucial Game 5 in what is now a best-of-3 Stanley Cup Final
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
Report: Mickelson kicked out of San Diego club for inappropriate contact with female employee

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michmjohnsoncomp_260611.jpg
HLs: Michigan’s Johnson was everywhere in ’25-26
30_board_raw_260611.jpg
Coenen twins make Pro MX debut; Prado plummets
rotomclaurinthumb0611.jpg
Why McLaurin can be a more intriguing WR in ’26

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 20 Thunder Valley flag.JPG
How to watch 2026 SuperMotocross Round 20, Thunder Valley: start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Carolina Hurricanes at Vegas Golden Knights
Hurricanes, Golden Knights meet for crucial Game 5 in what is now a best-of-3 Stanley Cup Final
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
Report: Mickelson kicked out of San Diego club for inappropriate contact with female employee

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michmjohnsoncomp_260611.jpg
HLs: Michigan’s Johnson was everywhere in ’25-26
30_board_raw_260611.jpg
Coenen twins make Pro MX debut; Prado plummets
rotomclaurinthumb0611.jpg
Why McLaurin can be a more intriguing WR in ’26

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What led to Spurs' historic Game 4 collapse?

June 11, 2026 12:34 PM
Dan Le Batard & crew discuss what went wrong for the San Antonio Spurs that led to them allowing the New York Knicks to make a historic comeback in Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Related Videos

GettyImages-2279348553_copy.jpg
04:22
Fox struggling in crunch time for Spurs
nbc_dls_knicks_260604.jpg
02:48
Brunson, KAT crucial in Knicks Game 1 win over SAS
GettyImages-2278953459_copy.jpg
05:50
Wemby was ‘outclassed’ by KAT in Game 1
nbc_dls_finalspreview_260603.jpg
03:47
Wright details why the Knicks will win NBA Finals
MylesGarrett6-2DLSSS.jpg
06:35
Garrett trade shows that Rams are ‘all-in’
nbc_dls_spursrecap_260529.jpg
05:50
Wemby’s ‘business-like’ demeanor sets him apart
nbc_dls_blowouts_260529.jpg
02:25
How have NBA playoffs changed over time?
nbc_dls_canadienshurricanes_260528.jpg
04:27
Canadiens had ‘no chance’ vs. Hurricanes in Game 4
nbc_dls_mlbseason_260528.jpg
04:04
How long can Ohtani sustain two-way success?
nbc_dls_lakersownership_260528.jpg
05:21
Ramifications of Lakers’ front office layoffs
nbc_dls_sga_260526.jpg
05:28
Can SGA’s success transcend the modern NBA era?
nbc_dls_cavaliersgofromhere_260526.jpg
05:16
What’s next for Cavs after being swept by Knicks?
nbc_dls_canknickswinitall_260526.jpg
02:17
What will it take for Knicks to win Finals?
nbc_dls_knickswin_260526.jpg
07:48
Knicks make history in 11-game playoff stretch
nbc_dls_aminspursokc_260518.jpg
08:31
Will SGA end Thunder’s season by making history?
USATSI_28949455_copy.jpg
13:47
Assessing Harden’s greatness with fan perception

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_michmjohnsoncomp_260611.jpg
03:20
HLs: Michigan’s Johnson was everywhere in ’25-26
30_board_raw_260611.jpg
21:48
Coenen twins make Pro MX debut; Prado plummets
rotomclaurinthumb0611.jpg
01:32
Why McLaurin can be a more intriguing WR in ’26
nbc_roto_nabers_260611.jpg
01:40
Fantasy managers should be wary of Nabers’ health
rotomahomesthumb0611.jpg
01:39
Can Mahomes return to glory years with $500m deal?
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwillinterview_260611.jpg
10:37
Goodwill: Fox ‘single-handedly’ threw away Game 4
nbc_dps_scottvanpeltinterview_260611.jpg
07:47
Van Pelt: Knicks have buy-in, belief this Finals
nbc_dps_johnmcenroeinterview_260611.jpg
10:57
McEnroe: Game 4 was ‘one of the all-timers’
nbc_dlb_brunsonshot_260611.jpg
04:34
Unpacking insane final minutes of Knicks’ comeback
nbc_cyc_stage5hl_260611.jpg
25:05
HLs: 2026 Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Stage 5
oly_atm110h_dl2012_merrittWR.jpg
04:12
2012: Merritt’s 12.80 breaks 110m hurdles WR
nbc_pl_usmntparaguay_260611.jpg
13:00
Will USMNT rise to the occasion against Paraguay?
nbc_pl_wcpredictions_260611.jpg
17:20
World Cup predictions: Can USMNT make a deep run?
nbc_pst_bravsmarv2_260611.jpg
09:56
Can Ancelotti lead Brazil to glory at World Cup?
nbc_dps_adamsandlerknicks_260611.jpg
05:37
Sandler reports on Knicks fever from NY streets
nbc_dps_rogerbennett_260611.jpg
11:45
Can World Cup make USA a soccer-loving nation?
nbc_roto_rasmussen_260611.jpg
01:57
Rays’ ace Rasmussen proving he is a top-20 SP
nbc_roto_cruz_260611.jpg
01:55
Cruz’s IL stint a huge blow for Pirates, fantasy
nbc_roto_acunajr_260611.jpg
01:51
Acuña Jr.'s hot streak halted by another IL trip
nbc_roto_nbafinals_260611.jpg
02:23
Take the Knicks in Game 5 to close out the series
nbc_roto_nflcoy_260611.jpg
01:57
Who is best bet to win NFL COY in 2026?
nbc_roto_usavpara_260611.jpg
01:17
Expect USMNT to be in ‘perfect form’ vs. Paraguay
nbc_dps_knicksrecap_260611.jpg
10:52
Knicks’ Game 4 comeback was ‘one for the ages’
nbc_pl_top25goalsoftheseason_260611.jpg
24:14
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2025-26 season
nbc_pft_jalencarter_260611.jpg
12:12
Carter’s situation ‘feels like a lowkey hold-in’
nbc_pft_brownsqbs_260611.jpg
03:41
Sanders ‘gaining ground’ in Browns QB competition
ajb_mpx_new.jpg
09:36
Examining ‘dysfunctional’ Hurts-AJB relationship
nbc_pft_cousins_260611.jpg
04:07
Cousins rejects mentor title within LV’s QB room
nbc_pft_sorsbyruling_260611.jpg
11:48
Judge ‘robbed’ public of Sorsby ruling rationale
nbc_pft_texastechsuing_260611.jpg
02:36
Report: TTU to sue if Big 12 eyes Sorsby sanctions