HLs: 2026 Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Stage 5

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Hangtown 2023 Justin Cooper without helmet
Justin Cooper out of Pro Motocross with a concussion suffered at Hangtown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Atlanta Braves v. Chicago White Sox
Braves put Ronald Acuña Jr. on 10-day injured list with left hamstring strain
MLB: MAY 20 Guardians at Tigers
2-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is returning to Tigers’ rotation against the Guardians

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_brunsonshot_260611.jpg
Unpacking insane final minutes of Knicks’ comeback
oly_atm110h_dl2012_merrittWR.jpg
2012: Merritt’s 12.80 breaks 110m hurdles WR
nbc_pl_usmntparaguay_260611.jpg
Will USMNT rise to the occasion against Paraguay?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Hangtown 2023 Justin Cooper without helmet
Justin Cooper out of Pro Motocross with a concussion suffered at Hangtown
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Atlanta Braves v. Chicago White Sox
Braves put Ronald Acuña Jr. on 10-day injured list with left hamstring strain
MLB: MAY 20 Guardians at Tigers
2-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is returning to Tigers’ rotation against the Guardians

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_brunsonshot_260611.jpg
Unpacking insane final minutes of Knicks’ comeback
oly_atm110h_dl2012_merrittWR.jpg
2012: Merritt’s 12.80 breaks 110m hurdles WR
nbc_pl_usmntparaguay_260611.jpg
Will USMNT rise to the occasion against Paraguay?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: 2026 Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Stage 5

June 11, 2026 01:19 PM
Relive all of the action from Stage 5 of the Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, where cyclists trekked 195.8 kilometers through the hills from Saint-Chamond to Parc des Oiseaux, Villars-les-Dombes.

Latest Clips

nbc_dlb_brunsonshot_260611.jpg
04:34
Unpacking insane final minutes of Knicks’ comeback
oly_atm110h_dl2012_merrittWR.jpg
04:12
2012: Merritt’s 12.80 breaks 110m hurdles WR
nbc_pl_usmntparaguay_260611.jpg
13:00
Will USMNT rise to the occasion against Paraguay?
nbc_pl_wcpredictions_260611.jpg
17:20
World Cup predictions: Can USMNT make a deep run?
nbc_pst_bravsmarv2_260611.jpg
09:56
Can Ancelotti lead Brazil to glory at World Cup?
nbc_dps_adamsandlerknicks_260611.jpg
05:37
Sandler reports on Knicks fever from NY streets
nbc_dps_rogerbennett_260611.jpg
11:45
Can World Cup make USA a soccer-loving nation?
nbc_roto_rasmussen_260611.jpg
01:57
Rays’ ace Rasmussen proving he is a top-20 SP
nbc_roto_cruz_260611.jpg
01:55
Cruz’s IL stint a huge blow for Pirates, fantasy
nbc_roto_acunajr_260611.jpg
01:51
Acuña Jr.'s hot streak halted by another IL trip
nbc_roto_nbafinals_260611.jpg
02:23
Take the Knicks in Game 5 to close out the series
nbc_roto_nflcoy_260611.jpg
01:57
Who is best bet to win NFL COY in 2026?
nbc_roto_usavpara_260611.jpg
01:17
Expect USMNT to be in ‘perfect form’ vs. Paraguay
nbc_dps_knicksrecap_260611.jpg
10:52
Knicks’ Game 4 comeback was ‘one for the ages’
nbc_pl_top25goalsoftheseason_260611.jpg
24:14
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2025-26 season
nbc_pft_jalencarter_260611.jpg
12:12
Carter’s situation ‘feels like a lowkey hold-in’
nbc_pft_brownsqbs_260611.jpg
03:41
Sanders ‘gaining ground’ in Browns QB competition
ajb_mpx_new.jpg
09:36
Examining ‘dysfunctional’ Hurts-AJB relationship
nbc_pft_cousins_260611.jpg
04:07
Cousins rejects mentor title within LV’s QB room
nbc_pft_sorsbyruling_260611.jpg
11:48
Judge ‘robbed’ public of Sorsby ruling rationale
nbc_pft_texastechsuing_260611.jpg
02:36
Report: TTU to sue if Big 12 eyes Sorsby sanctions
nbc_pft_diggs_260611.jpg
02:35
‘Door has closed’ for Diggs to return to Patriots
nbc_pft_browninne_260611.jpg
06:35
NE could have ‘driven harder bargain’ in AJB talks
nbc_nba_mannixknicksgm4v2_260611.jpg
06:47
How Knicks staged greatest Finals comeback ever
nbc_pft_patrickmahomesnewmoney_260611.jpg
13:32
Mahomes’ reworked deal carries major significance
nbc_pft_knickswin_260611.jpg
15:26
Spurs were ‘too young for the moment’ in Game 4
nbc_pft_patrickmahomesextension_260611.jpg
10:55
Mahomes, KC ink first NFL deal worth over $500M
nbc_pft_knickspt2_260611.jpg
02:04
Fans ‘witnessed history’ with Spurs-Knicks Game 4
nbc_wnba_suntempo_260610.jpg
01:55
HLs: Tempo edge out win vs Sun in OT thriller
nbc_nba_spursknicks_260610.jpg
01:59
HLs: Knicks’ historic comeback in Game 4