How to watch 2026 SuperMotocross Round 20, Thunder Valley: start times, schedule, TV info

The SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) continues with the third round of the 2026 Pro Motocross season, Round 20 of SMX, as the action gets underway Saturday, June 13, at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, Colorado, at 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock.tv. NBC will air two motos live on Saturday, beginning 4 p.m. ET.

The 450 class will line up first this week to accommodate the live NBC coverage and there will be no halftime break.

Race Day Live will cover qualification, beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Peacock on Saturday.

Jett Lawrence swept the motos last week in Hangtown despite the fact that he was less than 100 percent. With another week to heal from an ankle injury, he may be even faster at Thunder Valley.

The best battle on the track this week may feature Hunter Lawrence and Haiden Deegan. The rookie is hungry and aggressive.

Levi Kitchen has been strong at Thunder Valley recently with three podium finishes, all thirds, in the past four races. Look for him and teammate Seth Hammaker to make some noise.

For those who live outside Colorado: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 20 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season, Round 3 of Pro Motocross, at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, California:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 20 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Thunder Valley Motocross Park in Lakewood, California, will begin live Saturday, June 13, at 12:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with Race Day Live coverage of qualification. The feature program starts at 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, with two motos live on NBC at 4:00 p.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2026 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, NBCSN, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

View the full list of Peacock’s supported devices here.

THUNDER VALLEY ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List | WMX Entry List

THUNDER VALLEY MAP

THUNDER VALLEY EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Full Schedule

Qualification

10:00 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

10:20 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

10:50 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:10 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

11:50 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes

12:10 p.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes

12:30 p.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Grp A- 15 minutes

12:50 p.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Grp B- 15 minutes

1:35 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

1:50 p.m.: 250 Consolation Race

2:05 p.m.: WMX Warm up - Practice

Feature Program

2:15 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

3:15 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

4:15 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1 LIVE NBC

(NO HALFTIME)

5:15 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2 LIVE NBC

6:15 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

7:05 p.m.: WMX Moto #2

