How to watch No. 4 UConn vs. Providence: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

Fourth-ranked UConn will take its undefeated record in the Big East on the road Wednesday to Rhode Island, facing Providence on Peacock.

Since a 71-67 home loss Nov. 19 to top-ranked Arizona, the Huskies (4-0 Big East, 14-1 overall) have won 10 consecutive games, their fourth double-digit winning streak in the past four seasons. UConn has cruised to Big East wins by double-digit margins over Butler, DePaul, Xavier and Marquette.

Despite being picked to finish fourth in a preseason conference poll, the Friars (1-2 Big East, 8-6 overall) have struggled to get over the hump in overtime losses to Virginia Tech and Butler. But Providence will have momentum from a 77-71 victory Saturday over defending conference champion St. John’s.

UConn holds a 51-31 edge all time (including six consecutive wins) over Providence, which is 16-19 at home in the series.

More information below on No. 4 UConn and Providence and how to watch the game.

No. 4 UConn:

Defense might be the main strength of the Huskies, who average 5.9 blocks per game (10th in the country) and hold opponents to 26 percent shooting on 3-pointers (third lowest in the NCAA) and 43 percent from inside the arc (eighth best nationally). It’s hard to find many weaknesses in such a deep team, but UConn is below the national average for 3-pointers made (at 8 per game).

A 73-57 home victory Sunday over Marquette showcased the Huskies’ typically balanced offense with Solo Ball (17 points), Silas Demary Jr. (14) and Tarris Reed Jr. (13). In the teams’ most recent meeting last March, Reed had 24 points, 18 rebounds and six blocks to lead UConn past Providence 75-63.

The Huskies are in their eighth season under head coach Dan Hurley, who is 179-70 at the school.

Providence:

The Friars have a high-powered offense that leads the Big East at 88.9 points per game and is ranked in top 50 nationally with 16 ppg on the fast break. But Providence also allows 83 points per game, the worst opposing scoring average in the Big East, and sends opponents to the free throw line often with a conference-leading 20 fouls per game.

Stefan Vaaks (16 points, four 3-pointers), Jamier Jones (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Jaylin Sellers (15 points) starred in the victory over St. John’s. Oswin Erhunmwunse leads the Big East with 41 blocks (2.9 per game).

Kim English is in his third season at the school after becoming the first Providence head coach to win at least 20 games in his debut season.

How to watch No. 4 UConn vs. Providence:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 7

Wednesday, Jan. 7 Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

