Top News

SX 2025 Rd 11 Seattle Chase Sexton closeup.JPG
SuperMotocross 2026 betting: Predictions, odds, picks, lines, and analysis for Anaheim 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
WNBPA and WNBA will not extend CBA deadline; sides will continue to negotiate ‘in good faith’
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Liberty at Oregon
Liberty football coach Jamey Chadwell recovering from surgery for medical condition

Top Clips

nbc_moto_gtpprvw_260109(2).jpg
IMSA GTP preview: all eyes on Porsche Penske
nbc_moto_rolex24_260109.jpg
Global stars will shine in Rolex 24 at Daytona
nbc_moto_lmp2class_260109.jpg
IMSA LMP2 preview: Team effort will be big factor

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: Zion, Murphy carry Pelicans against Wizards

January 9, 2026 09:43 PM
Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III combine for 66 points to lift New Orleans over the Washington Wizards on the road.

Related Videos

nbc_mannix_celticstrade_260109.jpg
07:03
Mannix: Celtics may be shopping for big man
nbc_roto_joelembiid_260109.jpg
01:42
Embiid’s recent play has been ‘really encouraging’
nbc_roto_lameloball_260109.jpg
01:32
Ball coming off bench is ‘strategy’ for Hornets
nbc_roto_anthonyedwards_260109.jpg
01:30
‘Sky’s the limit’ for red-hot Edwards
nbc_nba_enjoy_dk_260109_copy.jpg
04:45
Bane due for a bounce back against 76ers
nbc_nba_enjoy_okc_260109.jpg
09:44
Which teams deserve piece of NBA championship pie?
nbc_bte_6thmoy_260109.jpg
02:20
NBA 6MOY betting market does not have clear leader
nbc_nba_offguardscorevsball_260108.jpg
06:56
How current NBA era is evolving with ball movement
nbc_nba_offguardokc_260108.jpg
10:02
Time to hit the ‘panic button’ for Thunder?
nbc_nba_offguardtrae_260108.jpg
22:52
Should ATL gotten more out of Young trade to WAS?
nbc_roto_egordemin_250108.jpg
01:19
Demin letting it fly from deep in rookie season
nbc_roto_deniavdija_260108.jpg
01:25
Consider Avdija as a ‘Top 30' asset in dynasty
nbc_nba_traeyoungv4_260108.jpg
05:44
Young has chance to be a ‘floor raiser’ for WAS
nbc_roto_traeyoung_260108.jpg
01:57
Fantasy fallout of Young traded to Wizards
nbc_nba_enjoykuminga_260108.jpg
07:55
Warriors add ‘confusing’ twist to Kuminga saga
nbc_nbc_enjoywizards_260108.jpg
04:42
Wizards’ patience paying off after Young trade
nbc_nbc_enjoyhawks_260108.jpg
09:53
Do Hawks have sights set on AD after Young trade?
nbc_nba_enjoypick6_260108.jpg
04:54
Markkanen may struggle on back-to-back vs. Mavs
nbc_bte_nbadefensive_260108.jpg
02:13
Holmgren rightful favorite to win NBA DPOY award
nbc_nba_mannixtrae_260108.jpg
07:35
Mannix: Hawks seek another star after Young trade
nbc_nba_denicomp_260107.png
01:57
HLs: Avdija pours in 41 points to beat Rockets
nbc_nba_youngtradereax_260108.jpg
04:33
Liffmann: Young trade signals ATL has stalled out
nbc_nba_luka_260107.png
01:53
HLs: Doncic completes triple-double against Spurs
nbc_nba_sga_260107.png
02:00
HLs: SGA explodes for 46 points in OT win
nbc_nba_mpj_260107.png
01:56
HLs: MPJ fires in eight three-pointers in OT loss
nbc_nba_paytonwatson_260107.jpg
01:49
HLs: Watson carries Nuggets to win over Celtics
nbc_nba_risacher_260107.jpg
01:22
HLs: ATL’s Risacher notches season-high 25 points
nbc_nba_beefstewhl_260107.jpg
02:09
Stewart drops career-high 31 in win over Bulls
nbc_roto_herronews_260107.jpg
01:17
How Herro’s return impacts Jovic, Jaquez Jr.
nbc_roto_murphyiii_260107.jpg
01:29
Pelicans’ Murphy III surging amid trade rumors

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_gtpprvw_260109(2).jpg
07:24
IMSA GTP preview: all eyes on Porsche Penske
nbc_moto_rolex24_260109.jpg
07:11
Global stars will shine in Rolex 24 at Daytona
nbc_moto_lmp2class_260109.jpg
05:45
IMSA LMP2 preview: Team effort will be big factor
nbc_moto_gtdpro_260109(2).jpg
05:53
IMSA GTD PRO preview: Ford-Chevy renew rivalry
nbc_moto_gtdpreview_260109.jpg
06:30
IMSA GTD preview: Can anyone pass Winward Racing?
oly_sbmhp_worldcup_260109.jpg
07:11
Yuto dominates in Aspen; Barbieri finishes third
oly_sbwhp_worldcup_260109.jpg
05:51
Ono flies to halfpipe final win, Shaffrick second
nbc_dls_nfltalk_260109.jpg
11:05
Is BUF-JAX Wild Card Weekend’s ‘toughest call?’
oly_frmss_aspen_eventhighlight_v2_260109.jpg
06:22
Forehand tops freeski slopestyle podium in Aspen
nbc_dls_miamiwin_260109.jpg
14:44
Miami was ‘clearly better than’ Ole Miss
nbc_roto_davidmontgomery_260109.jpg
01:15
Will Lions move on from Montgomery this offseason?
nbc_roto_omarionhampton_260109.jpg
01:18
Hampton ‘very iffy’ to suit up in WC for Chargers
nbc_dps_miamiolemissrecap_260109.jpg
12:03
How will home-field advantage help Miami in title?
oly_frwss_aspen_eventhighlight_260109.jpg
05:14
Muir soars to win in freeski slopestyle in Aspen
mendoza.jpg
19:43
Quinn on close Miami win, Indiana-Oregon preview
olemissmiamipassinterference.jpg
16:34
Did referees miss pass interference call on Miami?
nbc_bte_superbowlchamp_260109.jpg
02:08
Eyeing Rams, Eagles in Super Bowl outright market
nbc_bte_wildcardbestbets_290126.jpg
01:46
Wild Card Weekend best bets: Stroud INT, Pats -3.5
nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
07:23
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
05:20
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
04:16
Why Eagles offense struggled this season
team_changes_260109.jpg
16:29
SMX team changes, new rules for 2026 season
Jett_injury_raw_260109.jpg
07:16
Jett injury leaves opportunity open for others
nbc_pft_steelersseason_260109.jpg
13:25
How Rodgers, Tomlin connection worked for PIT
NE_MAYE_DRAKE_USATSI_27933849.jpg
10:26
Top storylines in Chargers-Patriots playoff game
MIA_TAGOVAILOA_TUA_USATSI_27827963.jpg
06:10
Debating when McDaniel should have been fired
nbc_pft_johnharbaughoptions_260109.jpg
09:12
Grading Harbaugh’s chances of landing in Miami
NE_KRAFT_ROBERT_USATSI_27256819.jpg
06:24
Comparing NFL owners’ presences with their teams
MIA_ROSS_STEPHEN_USATSI_27308169.jpg
10:04
Dolphins’ owner Ross is ‘winning’ no matter what
nbc_pft_mikemcdanielfired_260109.jpg
13:14
McDaniel firing encapsulates turnover in NFL