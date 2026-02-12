Highlights: No. 1 UConn blows out Creighton

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Clark scores 31, Seton Hall beats Providence 87-80
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Betts scores 22 points and No. 2 UCLA stretches win streak to 18 games by overpowering MSU, 86-63
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fudd leads the way as top-ranked UConn wins its 42nd consecutive game with blowout of Creighton
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Clark scores 31, Seton Hall beats Providence 87-80
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Betts scores 22 points and No. 2 UCLA stretches win streak to 18 games by overpowering MSU, 86-63
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Fudd leads the way as top-ranked UConn wins its 42nd consecutive game with blowout of Creighton
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Highlights: No. 1 UConn blows out Creighton
February 11, 2026 10:51 PM
The Huskies get their 42nd straight win with a 50-point rout of Creighton in Storrs.
Related Videos
03:20
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State
03:10
HLs: No. 9 Ohio State holds off No. 24 Washington
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
03:39
HLs: USC hands No. 8 Iowa first Big Ten loss
04:36
Highlights: No. 9 Michigan dominates Indiana
04:35
Highlights: No. 1 UConn demolishes Xavier
01:46
HLs: Strong drops 25 in blowout win vs. Xavier
01:48
HLs: UConn’s Ziebell ERUPTS with ten 3-pointers
03:02
HLs: No. 10 Iowa runs away from No. 12 Ohio State
01:46
Deal: I’ve always been taught to be ready
03:23
Jensen: Today was one of our most complete games
02:29
Highlights: UConn blows out Seton Hall
02:11
Getting to know Illinois’ Destiny Jackson
02:03
Big Ten boasts depth of contenders
04:42
Highlights: Ohio State gets past Indiana
04:12
McGuff: Press is a big part of OSU’s identity
02:14
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
02:41
Maryland forces OT against all odds
06:10
Bluder: Jensen has put stamp on Iowa program
02:04
What Bluder, Boston admire about Clark
03:40
Highlights: Marquette edges out St. John’s
04:54
Highlights: No. 3 UCLA runs past No. 12 Maryland
01:11
Close effusive over UCLA’s unselfishness
01:26
Highlights: UConn makes statement vs. Villanova
02:04
Olson breaks down Michigan’s ‘special’ defense
05:14
Highlights: Maryland outlasts USC
02:50
Frese: UMD won at USC by dictating on defense
02:59
Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois
Latest Clips
02:39
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
01:57
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland
05:08
Highlights: Seton Hall snaps skid vs. Providence
01:03
Diarra redirects van Dijk’s header for Reds lead
11:05
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Liverpool Matchweek 26
06:56
Stewart’s top moments from Glendale Supercross
08:11
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 26
01:16
Hinshelwood’s own goal gifts Villa late lead
11:49
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brighton Matchweek 26
01:19
Anthony drills Burnley level at 2-2 with Palace
01:17
Lerma’s own goal gifts Burnley over Crystal Palace
01:22
Strand Larsen nets Palace’s opener against Burnley
01:21
Strand Larsen’s brace doubles Palace’s lead
01:06
Hannibal fires Burnley on the board against Palace
12:03
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Burnley MWK 26
01:45
O’Reilly blasts Man City 2-0 in front of Fulham
01:19
Haaland makes it 3-0 for Man City against Fulham
01:27
Semenyo gives Manchester City lead over Fulham
09:17
Extended HLs: Man City v. Fulham Matchweek 26
01:30
Fantasy implications of Hornets-Pistons brawl
01:58
Carroll, Lindor, Holliday all injure hamate bones
01:24
Spurs need Harper to step up with Castle injured
04:43
Simms not sold Campbell can be left tackle in NFL
03:07
Should Raiders trade Crosby after hiring Kubiak?
09:47
Peterson ‘too comfortable not playing’ for Kansas?
09:54
Reflecting on best, worst NBA trade deadline moves
10:03
NBA All-Star Weekend features blast from the past
04:15
Look for Johnson ‘to control the glass’ vs. CHA
07:43
Analyzing NBA teams’ ‘new method’ of tanking
01:59
Tatum’s return would elevate Celtics in East
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue