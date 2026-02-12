 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Providence at Seton Hall
Clark scores 31, Seton Hall beats Providence 87-80
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Betts scores 22 points and No. 2 UCLA stretches win streak to 18 games by overpowering MSU, 86-63
NCAA Womens Basketball: Creighton at UConn
Fudd leads the way as top-ranked UConn wins its 42nd consecutive game with blowout of Creighton

Top Clips

depaullatewinbigeastphotovideothumbnail.jpg
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
nbc_nba_randlecomp_260211.jpg
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland
bettsuclavideophoto.jpg
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State

Watch Now

Highlights: No. 1 UConn blows out Creighton

February 11, 2026 10:51 PM
The Huskies get their 42nd straight win with a 50-point rout of Creighton in Storrs.

03:20
HLs: No. 2 UCLA overpowers No. 13 Michigan State
03:10
HLs: No. 9 Ohio State holds off No. 24 Washington
09:46
UConn ‘destined’ to repeat as national champions
03:39
HLs: USC hands No. 8 Iowa first Big Ten loss
04:36
Highlights: No. 9 Michigan dominates Indiana
04:35
Highlights: No. 1 UConn demolishes Xavier
01:46
HLs: Strong drops 25 in blowout win vs. Xavier
01:48
HLs: UConn’s Ziebell ERUPTS with ten 3-pointers
03:02
HLs: No. 10 Iowa runs away from No. 12 Ohio State
01:46
Deal: I’ve always been taught to be ready
03:23
Jensen: Today was one of our most complete games
02:29
Highlights: UConn blows out Seton Hall
02:11
Getting to know Illinois’ Destiny Jackson
02:03
Big Ten boasts depth of contenders
04:42
Highlights: Ohio State gets past Indiana
04:12
McGuff: Press is a big part of OSU’s identity
02:14
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
02:41
Maryland forces OT against all odds
06:10
Bluder: Jensen has put stamp on Iowa program
02:04
What Bluder, Boston admire about Clark
03:40
Highlights: Marquette edges out St. John’s
04:54
Highlights: No. 3 UCLA runs past No. 12 Maryland
01:11
Close effusive over UCLA’s unselfishness
01:26
Highlights: UConn makes statement vs. Villanova
02:04
Olson breaks down Michigan’s ‘special’ defense
05:14
Highlights: Maryland outlasts USC
02:50
Frese: UMD won at USC by dictating on defense
02:59
Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois

Latest Clips

02:39
HLs: DePaul earns very rare win over Creighton
01:57
Highlights: Randle notches 41 points on Portland
05:08
Highlights: Seton Hall snaps skid vs. Providence
01:03
Diarra redirects van Dijk’s header for Reds lead
11:05
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Liverpool Matchweek 26
06:56
Stewart’s top moments from Glendale Supercross
08:11
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Wolves MWK 26
01:16
Hinshelwood’s own goal gifts Villa late lead
11:49
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Brighton Matchweek 26
01:19
Anthony drills Burnley level at 2-2 with Palace
01:17
Lerma’s own goal gifts Burnley over Crystal Palace
01:22
Strand Larsen nets Palace’s opener against Burnley
01:21
Strand Larsen’s brace doubles Palace’s lead
01:06
Hannibal fires Burnley on the board against Palace
12:03
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Burnley MWK 26
01:45
O’Reilly blasts Man City 2-0 in front of Fulham
01:19
Haaland makes it 3-0 for Man City against Fulham
01:27
Semenyo gives Manchester City lead over Fulham
09:17
Extended HLs: Man City v. Fulham Matchweek 26
01:30
Fantasy implications of Hornets-Pistons brawl
01:58
Carroll, Lindor, Holliday all injure hamate bones
01:24
Spurs need Harper to step up with Castle injured
04:43
Simms not sold Campbell can be left tackle in NFL
03:07
Should Raiders trade Crosby after hiring Kubiak?
09:47
Peterson ‘too comfortable not playing’ for Kansas?
09:54
Reflecting on best, worst NBA trade deadline moves
10:03
NBA All-Star Weekend features blast from the past
04:15
Look for Johnson ‘to control the glass’ vs. CHA
07:43
Analyzing NBA teams’ ‘new method’ of tanking
01:59
Tatum’s return would elevate Celtics in East