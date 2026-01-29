HLs: Strong drops 25 in blowout win vs. Xavier

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Xavier at UConn
Ziebell leads UConn to 50th consecutive Big East regular-season victory, beating Xavier 97-39
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings: Judge and Ohtani lead the way; Skenes and Skubal in Top 10

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_xavuconn_v2_260128.jpg
Highlights: No. 1 UConn demolishes Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnziebellcomp_260128.jpg
HLs: UConn’s Ziebell ERUPTS with ten 3-pointers
nbc_cbb_xavshu_260128.jpg
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to take down Xavier

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Xavier at UConn
Ziebell leads UConn to 50th consecutive Big East regular-season victory, beating Xavier 97-39
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings: Judge and Ohtani lead the way; Skenes and Skubal in Top 10

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_xavuconn_v2_260128.jpg
Highlights: No. 1 UConn demolishes Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnziebellcomp_260128.jpg
HLs: UConn’s Ziebell ERUPTS with ten 3-pointers
nbc_cbb_xavshu_260128.jpg
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to take down Xavier

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

HLs: Strong drops 25 in blowout win vs. Xavier

January 28, 2026 10:33 PM
Sarah Strong did her part in No. 1 UConn's demolition of Xavier on Wednesday evening at Gampel Pavilion, chipping in 25 points as the Huskies left with a 97-39 victory.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_xavuconn_v2_260128.jpg
04:35
Highlights: No. 1 UConn demolishes Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnziebellcomp_260128.jpg
01:48
HLs: UConn’s Ziebell ERUPTS with ten 3-pointers
nbc_wcbb_osuvsiowa_260125.jpg
03:02
HLs: No. 10 Iowa runs away from No. 12 Ohio State
nbc_wcbb_addiedeal_260125.jpg
01:46
Deal: I’ve always been taught to be ready
nbc_wcbb_janjensenintv_260125.jpg
03:23
Jensen: Today was one of our most complete games
nbc_cbb_uconnsetonhallwbbhls_260124.jpg
02:29
Highlights: UConn blows out Seton Hall
nbc_cbb_illjacksonftr_260123.jpg
02:11
Getting to know Illinois’ Destiny Jackson
nbc_cbb_bigtendepth_260122.jpg
02:03
Big Ten boasts depth of contenders
nbc_cbb_indosuhlcambridgeintv_260122.jpg
04:42
Highlights: Ohio State gets past Indiana
nbc_cbb_osuchatmcguffintv_260122.jpg
04:12
McGuff: Press is a big part of OSU’s identity
nbc_cbb_iowamdwhl_260122.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Iowa survives Maryland’s comeback bid
nbc_cbb_mdcomeback_260122.jpg
02:41
Maryland forces OT against all odds
nbc_cbb_jensenbluder_260122.jpg
06:10
Bluder: Jensen has put stamp on Iowa program
nbc_cbb_clarkchat_260122.jpg
02:04
What Bluder, Boston admire about Clark
nbc_wcbb_marqvsju_260121.jpg
03:40
Highlights: Marquette edges out St. John’s
nbc_cbb_wmarylanduclahl_260118.jpg
04:54
Highlights: No. 3 UCLA runs past No. 12 Maryland
nbc_cbb_closeinterview_260118.jpg
01:11
Close effusive over UCLA’s unselfishness
nbc_wcbb_uconnreacs_260115.jpg
01:26
Highlights: UConn makes statement vs. Villanova
nbc_wcbb_olsonintv_260115.jpg
02:04
Olson breaks down Michigan’s ‘special’ defense
nbc_wcbb_marylanduschl_260115.jpg
05:14
Highlights: Maryland outlasts USC
nbc_wcbb_marylanduscreacs_260115.jpg
02:50
Frese: UMD won at USC by dictating on defense
nbc_wcbb_michillinoisreacs_260115.jpg
02:59
Highlights: Michigan cruises past Illinois
nbc_wcbb_cambridgehlintv_26011.jpg
04:06
Cambridge: OSU always looking to prove something
nbc_wcbb_osuumdhl_260111.jpg
08:33
Highlights: Ohio State takes down Maryland
nbc_cbb_dktrysta_260111.jpg
01:16
Who is the best bet for women’s Wooden Award?
nbc_cbb_villquette_260104.jpg
04:48
Highlights: Marquette makes easy work of Villanova
nbc_wcbb_betts_260103.jpg
03:59
Betts proud of UCLA’s passion against USC
nbc_wcbb_cori_intrv_260103.jpg
01:06
Close breaks down UCLA’s keys to victory over USC
hls.jpg
07:22
Highlights: UCLA crushes rival USC in Westwood
uconn_providence_mpx.jpg
03:12
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_xavshu_260128.jpg
05:44
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to take down Xavier
nbc_cbb_butvsju_260128.jpg
03:39
HLs: St. John’s tops Butler, wins seventh straight
nbc_nba_jazz_260128.jpg
02:00
Jazz appear to be standing pat at trade deadline
keon_ellis.jpg
03:28
Kings’ Ellis garnering ‘a lot’ of trade demand
nbc_nba_adsegment_260128.jpg
03:49
How Giannis ‘complicates’ AD’s trade market
nbc_nba_giannisseg_260128.jpg
08:29
Factors impacting the timing of a Giannis trade
nbc_nba_lakers_260128.jpg
04:09
Lakers looking to do to work ‘around the margins’
nbc_nba_raptors_260128.jpg
03:21
Raptors could be ‘major players’ at trade deadline
HenrikKristoffersenReplacer.jpg
03:41
Kristoffersen captures 1st World Cup win of season
nbc_nba_mannixgiannis_260128.jpg
04:09
Bucks better suited to trade Giannis in offseason
nbc_dps_domoniquefoxworthinterview_260128.jpg
14:22
Foxworth: Bills ‘did not want to lose’ Brady
nbc_dps_armandosalguerointerview_260128.jpg
07:36
Salguero ‘shocked’ Belichick was snubbed from HOF
nbc_roto_donovanmitchell_260128.jpg
02:06
Is DeRozan a target ahead of the trade deadline?
nbc_roto_belichick_260128.jpg
01:30
Belichick passed on first ballot HOF ‘comical’
nbc_roto_maye_260128.jpg
01:26
Expect Maye to rush ‘a ton’ vs. Seahawks in SB
nbc_roto_daboll_260128.jpg
01:31
Will Daboll elevate Ward’s game as Titans OC?
nbc_roto_monken_260128.jpg
01:39
Monken an ‘underwhelming’ hire for Browns
nbc_roto_laurimarkkanen_260128.jpg
01:38
Will the Jazz rely on Markkanen more this season?
nbc_roto_evanmobley_260128.jpg
01:38
Mobley sidelined for up to three weeks
nbc_nba_enjoycbb_260128.jpg
06:49
How good is college basketball’s freshman class?
nbc_cfb_iuseasonrecap_260128.jpg
06:54
Follow Indiana’s path through ‘surreal’ season
nbc_nba_enjoyplayerawards_260128.jpg
09:52
George the ‘clear’ example of why patience matters
nbc_nba_enjoypick6_260128.jpg
04:39
Miller continues to buzz with Hornets’ offense
nbc_nba_enjoyallsympathy_260128.jpg
10:31
Which players do we have most sympathy for?
nbc_nba_enjoyroseretirement_260128.jpg
05:12
What it meant to see Rose’s jersey retired
nbc_pftpm_brownscoach_260128.jpg
07:21
Monken emerges as Browns’ choice for head coach
nbc_roto_superbowlmvp_260128.jpg
01:16
Is Super Bowl MVP Darnold’s or Maye’s to lose?
nbc_bte_hornetsfutures_260128.jpg
01:47
Analyzing Hornets’ chances at making Play-In run
nbc_dps_belichickdisc_260128.jpg
05:16
Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
04:27
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game