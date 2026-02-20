 Skip navigation
MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics
Former manager Bob Melvin returning to Athletics as special assistant
MLB: Wildcard-Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians
Steven Kwan will get look in center field as Stephen Vogt reshuffles Guardians’ outfield
NCAA Basketball: Virginia at Georgia Tech
With season slipping, Georgia Tech backs coach Damon Stoudamire and clings to pride

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rashidshaheed_260219.jpg
Should Seahawks re-sign Shaheed this offseason?
nbc_roto_camward_260219.jpg
Will Daboll help Ward improve next season?
nbc_nba_enjoy_1v1_260219.jpg
Should NBA include a 1-on-1 tournament in ASG?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Georgia facing more reckless driving problems following arrests of Chris Cole, Darren Ikinnagbon

  
Published February 19, 2026 09:17 PM

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia linebackers Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon were arrested on misdemeanor charges of speeding and reckless driving by Athens-Clarke County Police on Wednesday night.

According to jail records, Cole was booked at 9:59 p.m. and released on $26 bail at 10:39 p.m. Ikinnagbon, also charged with following too closely, was booked at 10:27 p.m. and released on $39 bail at 11:08 p.m.

Georgia told The Associated Press on Thursday the school is aware of the charges and gathering information.

“As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time,” the school’s statement reads.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart addressed his frustration last season in trying to put an end to driving offenses by players. Georgia had three players leave the program following arrests on driving offenses last season.

The issue took on heightened importance when a crash killed a player and a recruiting staffer in January 2023, shortly after the team celebrated its second straight national championship. Offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in the crash.

Wide receiver Nitro Tuggle and offensive lineman Marques Easley were suspended from the team on March 20, 2025, atter Tuggle’s arrest for speeding and reckless driving. They eventually left the program.

Also, offensive lineman Nyier Daniels was dismissed from the team on Nov. 24, 2025, following his arrest on multiple charges resulting from a high-speed police chase in the city of Commerce, near Athens.

Cole ranked fourth on the team with 59 tackles and second with seven tackles for losses, including 4.5 sacks, as a sophomore last season. Ikinnagbon appeared in five games and had two tackles as a freshman.