Notre Dame
Osafo-Mensah spent four seasons either injured or backing up future NFL players. Now that it’s his turn, can he break out for the Irish?
Latest
The lengthy and young end will give the Irish depth at one of their most versatile defensive positions.
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 41 Donovan Hinish, sophomore defensive tackle following in his brother’s footsteps
A Hinish in a gold helmet wearing No. 41 should be a familiar sight.
Nolan Ziegler may go from one appearance in 2022 to a needed backup in 2023.
Once a heralded LB recruit, Tuihalamaka has moved to Vyper end full-time
Jason Onye should give the Irish needed depth in 2023.