Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Notre Dame

Clemson v Notre Dame
College Football
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
Osafo-Mensah spent four seasons either injured or backing up future NFL players. Now that it’s his turn, can he break out for the Irish?
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
Drayk Bowen
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 34 Drayk Bowen, early-enrolled freshman linebacker, baseball infielder
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 38 Davis Sherwood, junior fullback/H-back, former walk-on

Latest

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 40 Joshua Burnham, sophomore linebacker-turned-Vyper end
The lengthy and young end will give the Irish depth at one of their most versatile defensive positions.
Donovan Hinish.jpg
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 41 Donovan Hinish, sophomore defensive tackle following in his brother’s footsteps
A Hinish in a gold helmet wearing No. 41 should be a familiar sight.
Notre Dame Spring Football Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 42 Nolan Ziegler, sophomore linebacker, Irish legacy
Nolan Ziegler may go from one appearance in 2022 to a needed backup in 2023.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Notre Dame vs Navy
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 44 Junior Tuihalamaka, sophomore defensive end, former linebacker
Once a heralded LB recruit, Tuihalamaka has moved to Vyper end full-time
Brigham Young v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 47 Jason Onye, junior defensive tackle on the verge of playing time
Jason Onye should give the Irish needed depth in 2023.