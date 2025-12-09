 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_notredametexasam_250910.jpg
After another early-season loss, stakes are high for Notre Dame football against Texas A&M
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Texas A&amp;M
How to watch No. 16 Texas A&M vs No. 8 Notre Dame: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 3 matchup
NCAA Football: Northwestern at Tulane
After a sluggish opener and a blowout win, Northwestern’s offense remains unproven

Top Clips

nbc_dps_johnkuhn_250912.jpg
Kuhn: Packers are the best team in the NFL
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250912.jpg
Hovland looking for a more ‘stress-free’ game
sales_nas_creditone_bristol_250911.jpg
Glory awaits at NASCAR’s ‘Last Great Colosseum’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_rtf_notredametexasam_250910.jpg
After another early-season loss, stakes are high for Notre Dame football against Texas A&M
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Texas A&amp;M
How to watch No. 16 Texas A&M vs No. 8 Notre Dame: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 3 matchup
NCAA Football: Northwestern at Tulane
After a sluggish opener and a blowout win, Northwestern’s offense remains unproven

Top Clips

nbc_dps_johnkuhn_250912.jpg
Kuhn: Packers are the best team in the NFL
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250912.jpg
Hovland looking for a more ‘stress-free’ game
sales_nas_creditone_bristol_250911.jpg
Glory awaits at NASCAR’s ‘Last Great Colosseum’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
RM

Ryan

Murphy

nbc_rtf_notredametexasam_250910.jpg
After another early-season loss, stakes are high for Notre Dame football against Texas A&M
Marcus Freeman and co. have a chance to make a statement when the Aggies come to South Bend.