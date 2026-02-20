Nyla Harris scores 15 as No. 22 North Carolina women defeat Virginia Tech 66-63 in OT

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Nyla Harris scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Elina Aarnisalo added 13 points and five assists and No. 22 North Carolina took down Virginia Tech 66-63 in overtime on Thursday night.

Aarnisalo, Harris, and Lanie Grant combined for all nine overtime points for the Tar Heels (22-6, 12-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who bounced back from a 72-68 loss at then-No. 11 Duke on Sunday.

Grant made two clutch free throws with 25 seconds remaining in overtime to make it a three-point margin, and Virginia Tech missed three 3-pointers in the final seven seconds.

The game featured 11 lead changes and five ties, with neither team leading by more than nine points. Virginia Tech led 28-21 at the half.

Both teams struggled shooting, with UNC managing 37% from the floor and Virginia Tech shooting 34%.

Indya Nivar added 10 points and four steals for Carolina, and Nyla Brooks hauled in eight rebounds.

For the Hokies (20-8, 10-6), Carys Baker and Samyha Suffren each tallied 15 points. Kilah Freelon led with 10 rebounds and three blocks, and Baker grabbed eight rebounds of her own. Mackenzie Nelson dished four assists.

Up next

Both teams resume play on Sunday, as No. 22 North Carolina hosts Pitt and Virginia Tech welcomes Georgia Tech.