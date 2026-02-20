 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Nyla Harris scores 15 as No. 22 North Carolina women defeat Virginia Tech 66-63 in OT
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 19 Women's Oklahoma at Georgia
Aaliyah Chavez’s 27 leads No. 11 Oklahoma women 71-67 over No. 24 Georgia
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Fulwiley scores 26 as No. 7 LSU rallies to defeat No. 17 Mississippi 78-70

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_wisconsinvsusc_260219.jpg
Highlights: USC tames the Badgers in Los Angeles
nbc_nba_cadecomp_260219.jpg
Highlights: Cunningham dominates Knicks in MSG
nbc_roto_rashidshaheed_260219.jpg
Should Seahawks re-sign Shaheed this offseason?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: South Bend Tribune
Nyla Harris scores 15 as No. 22 North Carolina women defeat Virginia Tech 66-63 in OT
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 19 Women's Oklahoma at Georgia
Aaliyah Chavez’s 27 leads No. 11 Oklahoma women 71-67 over No. 24 Georgia
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Fulwiley scores 26 as No. 7 LSU rallies to defeat No. 17 Mississippi 78-70

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_wisconsinvsusc_260219.jpg
Highlights: USC tames the Badgers in Los Angeles
nbc_nba_cadecomp_260219.jpg
Highlights: Cunningham dominates Knicks in MSG
nbc_roto_rashidshaheed_260219.jpg
Should Seahawks re-sign Shaheed this offseason?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Madina Okot, Joyce Edwards pace No. 3 South Carolina over No. 25 Alabama 76-57

  
Published February 19, 2026 11:54 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Joyce Edwards had 23 points and 12 rebounds, Madina Okot scored 16 points and pulled in 16 rebounds, and No. 3 South Carolina beat No. 25 Alabama 76-57 on Thursday night.

South Carolina (26-2, 12-1 Southeastern Conference) opened the game on a 12-2 run and never relinquished the lead. The Gamecocks’ defense set the tone early, forcing five turnovers in the first quarter and holding Alabama to just 3-of-15 shooting from the floor.

Okot and Edwards were dominant inside — South Carolina outrebounded Alabama 39-31, including 12 offensive rebounds which led to 18 second-chance points and a 44-20 advantage in points in the paint.

Alabama (20-7, 6-7) was led by Ta’Mia Scott with 14 points Ace Austin with nine. The Crimson Tide outscored South Carolina in the second and third quarters, but the 21-8 deficit at the end of the first quarter proved too much to overcome.

Scott’s layup brought Alabama within 57-50 as the third-quarter clock expired, but that was as close as the margin would get. South Carolina outscored Alabama 19-7 in the fourth quarter, allowing just two made field goals in the period.

Alabama’s 57 points ties its lowest point total in SEC play this season, matching the 57 it scored against South Carolina on Jan. 1. The Crimson Tide have dropped four of their last five games, while South Carolina won its seventh in row.

Up next

South Carolina travels to No. 17 Ole Miss on Sunday.

Alabama travels to Florida on Sunday.