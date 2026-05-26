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UConn and Iowa will start a home-and-home women’s basketball series next season

  
Published May 26, 2026 02:48 PM
HLs: Strong's Wooden Award-winning season
April 16, 2026 03:02 PM
Relive the best of Sarah Strong's sophomore season with the Huskies that resulted in a sweep of the National Player of the Year honors.

Iowa and UConn will begin a home-and-home women’s basketball series next season, the schools announced.

Iowa will travel to Connecticut for a Nov. 8 game in Storrs or Hartford. The Huskies will play at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in 2027-28 on a date to be determined.

UConn has won seven of 11 all-time meetings. The teams split the last two, with the Hawkeyes winning 71-69 in the 2024 NCAA semifinals in Cleveland and the Huskies winning 90-64 in the Women’s Champions Classic in New York in December.

UConn reached the NCAA Final Four last season, losing to South Carolina. Iowa lost to Virginia in the NCAA Tournament second round.