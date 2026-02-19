 Skip navigation
Collins scores 23 points leading No. 20 Texas Tech women to drubbing over No. 15 Baylor 87-56

  
Published February 18, 2026 10:15 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas — Reserve Snudda Collins scored 23 points on 9-for-15 shooting and 20th-ranked Texas Tech waylaid No. 15 Baylor 87-56 on Wednesday night.

Bailey Maupin scored 22 points with the help of 4-of-7 shooting from 3-point range and Gemma Nunez and Sarengbe Sanogo scored 10 apiece for the Lady Raiders (24-4, 11-4 Big 12).

The Lady Raiders shot 56% (34 of 61) overall.

Taliah Scott and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs each scored 13 for Baylor (22-6, 11-4), which shot 36% (20 of 55).

Texas Tech built a 12-6 lead by the midway point of the first quarter and never trailed. Collins made a 3-pointer and followed with a layup to give Texas Tech a 22-12 lead. Scott ended the quarter with a 3 for Baylor.

A 10-2 run highlighted by a pair of Maupin 3s to start the second quarter pushed the advantage to 32-17 with 7:54 left before halftime. Texas Tech went to the half up 48-28.

Despite missing their first five shots to start the third, Texas Tech ended it converting 5 of 6 and led 67-44 at the end of three.

The win marks Texas Tech’s first season sweep over Baylor since the 2003-04 season.

Texas Tech beat Baylor 61-60 in the conference opener for both team on Dec. 21. It ended the Bears’ 31-game win streak over the Lady Raiders going back to 2011. That was Tech’s first win in Waco since Feb. 8, 2004.

Wednesday’s win was Texas Tech’s first in Lubbock over Baylor since Jan. 15, 2006.

Baylor leads the series 56-49.

Up Next

Baylor: Hosts Arizona on Saturday.

Texas Tech: Travels to face Colorado on Saturday.