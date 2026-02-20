 Skip navigation
Aaliyah Chavez’s 27 leads No. 11 Oklahoma women 71-67 over No. 24 Georgia

  
Published February 20, 2026 12:06 AM

ATHENS, Ga. — Aaliyah Chavez racked up 27 points, five assists, and four rebounds as No. 11 Oklahoma held off No. 24 Georgia, 71-67 on Thursday night.

Chavez was 9-for-17 from the floor and a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe for the Sooners (20-6, 8-5 Southeastern Conference). Oklahoma improved to 14-0 when Chavez leads the team in assists.

Sahara Williams added 11 points, six rebounds, and a team-high three steals.

Oklahoma started the game with a 9-0 run, and built a double-digit lead before five minutes had passed in the game. They took a 37-27 lead into the locker room at halftime, and Chavez scored 13 in the first half.

The Bulldogs rallied back, cutting the deficit to as little as two points down the stretch, but the Sooners answered each time. Raegan Beers made two free throws with 23 seconds on the clock that put the game out of reach.

Georgia (20-7, 6-7) was led by Mia Woolfolk’s 29 points and nine rebounds. Dani Carnegie added 14 points, and Trinity Turner had 10. Both had six rebounds.

Up next

No. 11 Oklahoma hosts No. 21 Tennessee on Sunday.

No. 24 Georgia visits Auburn on Monday.