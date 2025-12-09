Heisman Trophy 2025: When will the winner be announced? Schedule, Finalists, How to Watch, and More

This college football season saw no shortage of inspiring performances on the field. This Saturday in New York, we’ll find out who is crowned the best player in the sport when the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner is announced.

The Heisman Trophy is the most prestigious award in college football, given to the most outstanding player in the nation. For the seventh year in a row, four athletes have been named finalists. This year’s selection panel totaled 930 voters, including 870 members of the media, 59 Heisman Trophy winners and one vote chosen by fans.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Heisman Trophy.

Who are the 2025 Heisman Trophy Finalists?

This year, the finalists for the Heisman Trophy are Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin.

Love is a junior and the only running back to be named a finalist. He ended the regular season with the fourth-most rushing yards nationally at 1,372 and 18 rushing touchdowns. This season, he scored 21 touchdowns, surpassing the school record previously held by Jerome Bettis. Love has racked up a total of 42 touchdowns in his three years there.

Highlights: Love dominates vs. Syracuse Jeremiyah Love was an efficiency monster in Notre Dame’s blowout over Syracuse, rushing for 171 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries.

Mendoza, a redshirt junior, was named the 2025 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Quarterback of the Year. 2025 was his first year as a Hoosier after transferring from California, and he led the team to a 13–0 record, the 2025 Big Ten Championship, and the program’s first-ever No. 1 ranking. Mendoza threw for 2,980 yards this season and racked up the most touchdown passes in the nation with 33.

Highlights: Mendoza goes for three TDs vs. Purdue Fernando Mendoza didn't even need a full game of action to go for three touchdowns in Indiana's rivalry win over Purdue.

Pavia is a senior in his second year as a Commodore. In a huge step up over an already incredible first year, Pavia took home the 2025 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He threw for a school-record 3,192 yards and 27 touchdowns, tied for eighth in the nation. He’s also quick on his feet, rushing for 826 yards and nine touchdowns. That includes a season-best 165-yard game in the finale against rival Tennessee. Pavia’s efforts in 2025 earned Vanderbilt its first-ever 10-win season.

Sayin is a sophomore in his first year as the starting quarterback for Ohio State. Following last season’s national championship run, Sayin had some big shoes to fill with last season’s quarterback, Will Howard, leaving for the NFL. Sayin filled them admirably, leading the Buckeyes to a 12–1 record, snapping the team’s four-game losing streak against rival Michigan in a decisive 27–9 victory, and throwing for 3,329 yards and 31 touchdowns. With Sayin under center, Ohio State held the No. 1 ranking for most of the season and claimed the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Sayin delivers his 'Heisman moment' against UMich Joshua Perry and Nicole Auerbach highlight a pair of standout performances from Week 14, sharing how Julian Sayin delivered his "Heisman moment" against Michigan and Malachi Toney's "unbelievable" freshman season.

When will the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner be announced?

The winner of the 2025 Heisman Trophy will be announced in New York City on Saturday, December 13.

What time is the 2025 Heisman Trophy ceremony?

The ceremony begins at 7p ET.

How do I watch the 2025 Heisman Trophy Ceremony?

The ceremony will air on ABC.

Heisman Trophy past winners list:

2024 — Travis Hunter, Colorado Buffaloes

2023 — Jayden Daniels, LSU Tigers

2022 — Caleb Williams, USC Trojans

2021 — Bryce Young, Alabama Crimson Tide

2020 — DeVonta Smith, Alabama Crimson Tide

2019 — Joe Burrow, LSU Tigers

2018 — Kyler Murray, Oklahoma Sooners

2017 — Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma Sooners

2016 — Lamar Jackson, Louisville Cardinals

2015 — Derrick Henry, Alabama Crimson Tide

2014 — Marcus Mariota, Oregon Ducks

2013 — Jameis Winston, Florida State Seminoles

2012 — Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M Aggies

2011 — Robert Griffin III, Baylor Bears

2010 — Cam Newton, Auburn Tigers

2009 — Mark Ingram, Alabama Crimson Tide

2008 — Sam Bradford, Oklahoma Sooners

2007 — Tim Tebow, Florida Gators

2006 — Troy Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes

2005 — Reggie Bush, USC Trojans (forfeited for NCAA violations)

2004 — Matt Leinart, USC Trojans

2003 — Jason White, Oklahoma Sooners

2002 — Carson Palmer, USC Trojans

2001 — Eric Crouch, Nebraska Cornhuskers

2000 — Chris Weinke, Florida State Seminoles

1999 — Ron Dayne, Wisconsin Badgers

1998 — Ricky Williams, Texas Longhorns

1997 — Charles Woodson, Michigan Wolverines

1996 — Danny Wuerffel, Florida Gators

1995 — Eddie George, Ohio State Buckeyes

1994 — Rashaan Salaam, Colorado Buffaloes

1993 — Charlie Ward, Florida State Seminoles

1992 — Gino Torretta, Miami Hurricanes

1991 — Desmond Howard, Michigan Wolverines

1990 — Ty Detmer, BYU Cougars

1989 — Andre Ware, Houston Cougars

1988 — Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State Cowboys

1987 — Tim Brown, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

1986 — Vinny Testaverde, Miami Hurricanes

1985 — Bo Jackson, Auburn Tigers

1984 — Doug Flutie, Boston College Eagles

1983 — Mike Rozier, Nebraska Cornhuskers

1982 — Herschel Walker, Georgia Bulldogs

1981 — Marcus Allen, USC Trojans

1980 — George Rogers, South Carolina Gamecocks

1979 — Charles White, USC Trojans

1978 — Billy Sims, Oklahoma Sooners

1977 — Earl Campbell, Texas Longhorns

1976 — Tony Dorsett, Pittsburgh Panthers

1975 — Archie Griffin, Ohio State Buckeyes

1974 — Archie Griffin, Ohio State Buckeyes

1973 — John Cappelletti, Penn State Nittany Lions

1972 — Johnny Rodgers, Nebraska Cornhuskers

1971 — Pat Sullivan, Auburn Tigers

1970 — Jim Plunkett, Stanford Cardinal

1969 — Steve Owens, Oklahoma Sooners

1968 — O.J. Simpson, USC Trojans

1967 — Gary Beban, UCLA Bruins

1966 — Steve Spurrier, Florida Gators

1965 — Mike Garrett, USC Trojans

1964 — John Huarte, Notre Dame

1963 — Roger Staubach, Navy Midshipmen

1962 — Terry Baker, Oregon State Beavers

1961 — Ernie Davis, Syracuse Orange

1960 — Joe Bellino, Navy Midshipmen

1959 — Billy Cannon, LSU Tigers

1958 — Pete Dawkins, Army Black Knights

1957 — John David Crow, Texas A&M

1956 — Paul Hornung, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

1955 — Howard Cassady, Ohio State Buckeyes

1954 — Alan Ameche, Wisconsin Badgers

1953 — Johnny Lattner, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

1952 — Billy Vessels, Oklahoma Sooners

1951 — Dick Kazmaier, Princeton Tigers

1950 — Vic Janowicz, Ohio State Buckeyes

1949 — Leon Hart, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

1948 — Doak Walker, SMU Mustangs

1947 — Johnny Lujack, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

1946 — Glenn Davis, Army Black Knights

1945 — Doc Blanchard, Army Black Knights

1944 — Les Horvath, Ohio State Buckeyes

1943 — Angelo Bertelli, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

1942 — Frank Sinkwich, Georgia Bulldogs

1941 — Bruce Smith, Minnesota Golden Gophers

1940 — Tom Harmon, Michigan Wolverines

1939 — Nile Kinnick, Iowa Hawkeyes

1938 — Davey O’Brien, TCU Horned Frogs

1937 — Clint Frank, Yale Bulldogs

1936 — Larry Kelley, Yale Bulldogs

1935 — Jay Berwanger, Chicago Maroons

