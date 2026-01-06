How to watch St. John’s vs. Butler: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game

Butler will play host to St. John’s in a Big East game Tuesday night in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Peacock.

St. John’s (2-1 Big East, 9-5 overall) is coming off its first conference defeat of the season, falling to Providence 77-71 at home Saturday. Ranked fifth nationally in the AP preseason poll after 31 victories last season, the Red Storm have fallen out of the rankings with losses to Alabama, Iowa State, Auburn and Kentucky.

Butler (1-3 Big East, 10-5 overall) is trying to overcome preseason predictions of finishing 10th in the conference. After opening their conference schedule with a double-overtime win over Providence, the Bulldogs have lost to UConn, Creighton and Villanova.

More information below on St. John’s and Butler and how to watch the game.

St. John’s:

The Red Storm rely on getting to the free throw line (28.4 attempts per game ranks sixth int he country) and scoring in transition (17.7 points per game on the fast break, which is 18th in the NCAA). Turnovers have been an issue with 17.2 per game ranking 237th among Division I teams.

Senior forward Zuby Ejiofor led the way against Providence with a career-high 33 points and 15 rebounds, but the Red Storm struggled otherwise without any other double-figure scocrers. Bryce Hopkins (13.1 points per game), Ian Jackson (11.4 ppg), Oziyah Sellers (10.6 ppg) and Joson Sanon (10.3 ppg) have provided offense this year.

Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino led St. John’s to its first outright Big East regular-season title in 40 years last season.

Butler:

The Bulldogs are averaging 85 points per game in part by pressuring opponents into committing fouls. They average 26.1 free throw attempts per game (ranking 31st in the nation) but are coverting only 69.6 percent (which is ranked 298th in Division I). Butler also ranks 23rd in rebounding (41.9 per game)

Junior guard Finley Bizjack is averaging a career-best 16 points per game (sixth in the Big East) and led Butler with 18 points in Saturday’s 85-67 loss to Villanova. Michael Ajayi (12 points against Villanova) is averaging 16.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, leading the nation in that category as a 6-7 forward. Jamie Kaiser Jr. (10.4 ppg) also averages in double figures for Butler.

Head coach Thad Matta is in the fifth season of his second stint with the Bulldogs.

How to watch St. John’s vs. Butler:

When: Tuesday, Jan. 6

Tuesday, Jan. 6 Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

