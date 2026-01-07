Fantasy basketball Week 12 Injury Report: Victor Wembanyama makes his return

Another week, and another loaded injury report. However, in the case of one play, trade rumors that have grown louder by the day may complicate his availability until a decision is made. That’s not a good thing for fantasy managers, who can definitely use some clarity as they look to adjust their rosters. However, there was some good news on the injury front: Victor Wembanyama returned after a two-game absence, and the 76ers are getting healthier. Here’s a look at some of the impactful injury situations during Week 12 in fantasy basketball.

G Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

Young, who has missed Atlanta’s last five games with a quad contusion, was listed as questionable on the injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans. However, while fantasy managers know that Nickeil Alexander-Walker (49 percent rostered, Yahoo!) will be the starting point guard when Young is out, they’ve got another variable to consider. Young has been the subject of trade rumors recently, with ESPN’s Shams Charania reporting on Tuesday that the player and his agent are working with the franchise to make a deal happen.

The latest on four-time All-Star Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks for NBA Today: pic.twitter.com/UInXebbsI6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2026

If that’s indeed the case, why would the Hawks put Young back on the court if there is any question about his quad injury? For fantasy managers relying on the point guard for high-level value, this season has been a disappointment. Now, they may not get any value from Young until he’s traded. And it’s impossible to gauge how a trade will affect his fantasy value without knowing the destination.

F/C Jalen Smith, Chicago Bulls

Wednesday’s game between the Bulls and Pistons will be the second that Smith has missed since entering the league’s concussion protocol. With Zach Collins already sidelined with a toe injury, the Bulls are light on options behind starting center Nikola Vučević. For Monday’s loss to the Celtics, Lachlan Olbrich (less than one percent) played 12 minutes off the bench. There’s no need to consider adding him.

Fantasy managers looking at the Bulls roster for low-rostered options are best served focusing on the backcourt, even with Coby White returning from a calf injury on Monday. Josh Giddey is still out, which benefits Ayo Dosunmu (22 percent) the most. Tre Jones (24 percent) took a hit to his fantasy value when White returned, as he only played 20 minutes on Monday.

G/F Max Strus, Cleveland Cavaliers

We got a Strus update on Tuesday, as it was reported that he will be re-evaluated in four weeks as the wing continues to work his way back from offseason foot surgery. The fifth starter role has rotated among multiple Cavaliers thus far, with Dean Wade (one percent) receiving the nod for Tuesday’s win over the Pacers.

However, Wade did not return after halftime due to a left knee injury, with Jaylon Tyson (23 percent) filling the void. The second-year wing out of Cal has been the most productive of Cleveland’s supporting cast, playing well enough to merit being rostered even when he comes off the bench. Sam Merrill (11 percent) can provide three-point production, and he started on Tuesday since Donovan Mitchell was out for rest.

F P.J. Washington, Dallas Mavericks

Washington sprained his right ankle during Saturday’s win over the Rockets and did not play against the Kings on Tuesday. Naji Marshall (17 percent) was the replacement in the starting lineup, and he would be worth rostering in deep leagues if Washington misses more time. There was another lineup change for the Mavericks over the past week that was not injury-related, with Daniel Gafford (15 percent) moving into the starting lineup and Ryan Nembhard (three percent) being bumped to the bench. Gafford’s starting means Anthony Davis can play at the four, his preferred position.

If Gafford can get to where he’s playing at least 25 minutes per night, he can be a valuable option for fantasy managers. As for Nembhard, his production has tailed off, resulting in Brandon Williams (11 percent) playing more. However, with both coming off the bench, Cooper Flagg is the primary playmaker for the starters. Given his experience at the position to begin this season, that may raise his fantasy ceiling for as long as Jason Kidd sticks with this lineup.

C Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets

Nothing has changed regarding Jokić’s timeline as he recovers from a left knee injury; he’ll be re-evaluated in a little over three weeks. However, he has progressed to doing some spot shooting while he continues to rehab the injured knee.

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: Nikola Jokic has started spot shooting and could return by the end of January 👀



per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/2SUOgc6xqd — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) January 6, 2026

The Nuggets did get Christian Braun (73 percent) and Aaron Gordon (52 percent) back from their injuries on Sunday, and they played 24 and 21 minutes, respectively, in a loss to the Nets. Neither played on Monday in Philadelphia, and Jamal Murray also sat, but the Nuggets found a way to win thanks to Jalen Pickett (one percent), Peyton Watson (30 percent) and Zeke Nnaji (three percent). Of the three, Watson is the one to trust, especially with Cameron Johnson still out.

Nnaji, the 22nd pick in the 2020 draft, has been a disappointment, but Jokić’s injury means there will be opportunities for him and DaRon Holmes II (six percent) to step up. With Holmes missing all of last season with a ruptured Achilles tendon, he isn’t going to take on a full starter’s workload. For this reason, Nnaji is worth a roll of the dice.

C Alperen Şengün, Houston Rockets

Şengün exited Saturday’s loss to the Mavericks just over a minute into the game with a sprained right ankle. On Monday, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said that his starting center will be re-evaluated at the end of the week but is expected to miss 10-14 days. When available, Steven Adams (nine percent) has been the replacement in the starting lineup. Most recently, he played 31 minutes in Monday’s win over the Suns, grabbing 11 rebounds. The veteran center is worth streaming in deep leagues if there’s a need for rebounds. Clint Capela (six percent), who started when the Rockets were without Şengün and Adams, only played nine minutes on Monday. He’s only worth a look if Adams can’t play, and Houston doesn’t have another back-to-back until Thursday/Friday of Week 13.

F/C Isaiah Jackson, Indiana Pacers

Jackson has been in the league’s concussion protocol since suffering a head injury during a December 22 game against the Celtics. He had fallen off the fantasy radar well before that injury. And with the Pacers waiving Tony Bradley on January 5, they’re relying on Jay Huff (16 percent) and Micah Potter (10 percent) to handle the center position. Before Tuesday’s loss to the Cavaliers, in which he played 17 minutes off the bench, Potter made two starts and exceeded 25 minutes in each of the three games prior. Huff was productive as a scorer on Tuesday, scoring 20 points, but he only grabbed two rebounds. Can either player be trusted in standard leagues? Probably not, but they’ll both have opportunities to prove otherwise.

G James Harden, LA Clippers

Harden did not play in Monday’s win over the Warriors due to a sore right shoulder and is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Knicks. Rookie Kobe Sanders (less than one percent) replaced Harden in the starting lineup on Monday and had a breakthrough performance, scoring 20 points and grabbing seven rebounds in 36 minutes. The Clippers only went eight deep on Monday, and they could be forced to take a similar approach against the Knicks if Harden remains out.

G Ja Morant and G/F Cedric Coward, Memphis Grizzlies

Unfortunately, Morant can’t seem to stay healthy. Tuesday’s win over the Spurs was the second game that he’s missed due to a right calf contusion, and at the time of publishing, Morant’s status for Wednesday’s game against the Suns had yet to be determined. Cam Spencer (18 percent) has started in Morant’s place. While he struggled with his shot in Sunday’s loss to the Lakers, the second-year guard rebounded nicely, tallying 21 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and three three-pointers in Tuesday’s win over the Spurs, even hitting the game-winning shot.

Also of note from Tuesday’s game was the return of Vince Williams Jr. (two percent), who had been Morant’s replacement in the starting lineup in the past. He came off the bench against the Spurs, playing 22 minutes and finishing with 15 points, six rebounds, five assists and four three-pointers. Williams shot 5-of-7 from the field, an impressive showing considering that he’s a 35.3 percent shooter for the season. Spencer remains the priority add if Morant misses more time, but Williams is worth watching for those targeting assists.

Coward joined Morant on the injury report after spraining his left ankle during Sunday’s loss to the Lakers. Before Tuesday’s game, Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo said that the rookie’s injury was not as severe as the team initially feared, which is good news. Coward’s absence opened up a spot in the starting lineup for GG Jackson (three percent), who struggled offensively. Shooting 1-of-6 from the field, he accounted for two points, seven rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes. Jackson isn’t worth streaming right now, but he’s worth keeping an eye on just in case Coward sits for an extended period.

Tuomas Iisalo said Cedric Coward’s injury isn’t as serious as the team was fearful of. — Damichael Cole (@DamichaelC) January 6, 2026

F Jaime Jaquez Jr. and G Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Jaquez sprained his right ankle during the first half of Miami’s January 3 loss to the Timberwolves and has missed the last two games. Under normal circumstances, his absence would raise the ceilings of Nikola Jović (26 percent) and Pelle Larsson (four percent). However, Tyler Herro returned from a toe injury on Tuesday and played 29 minutes off the bench, finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one three-pointer. The good news for those holding onto Jović is that the Heat essentially went with an eight-man rotation on Tuesday until the final five minutes, when the outcome was no longer in doubt. But his fantasy ceiling is limited, even if Jaquez misses more games.

Herro’s return impacts the entire rotation, especially with it being clear that someone will be bounced from the starting lineup once he’s moved back into his usual role. Kel’el Ware (68 percent) was the player bumped to the bench when Herro returned from offseason surgery, and that may be the case here as well. Fantasy managers should not drop Ware in that scenario, as he has provided solid fantasy value when used in a reserve role.

F Saddiq Bey, New Orleans Pelicans

Bey had been on a roll for just over a month, locking down a spot in the Pelicans’ starting lineup as the team was without multiple starters due to injury. Unfortunately, he hasn’t appeared in a game since New Year’s Eve due to a right hip flexor strain. Herb Jones (20 percent) made his return from a sprained right ankle on Tuesday and struggled with his shot, going 1-of-9 from the field in a loss to the Lakers.

While his ability to play 35 minutes despite not playing in a game since December 22 was a positive, Jones’s offensive struggles severely limit his fantasy impact. And with the Pelicans visiting the Hawks on Wednesday, he may be in line for an injury management day. And the Pelicans’ roster is short on available fantasy alternatives, with Jeremiah Fears (21 percent) being the only player worth the risk.

G/F Josh Hart, New York Knicks

On January 2, the Knicks announced that Hart would be re-evaluated in one week. That would coincide with the first game of New York’s four-game road trip in Phoenix. Hart’s impact is missed, with the Knicks going 2-4 in his absence and dropping the last four. Miles McBride (13 percent) has played in five of those six games and has been nearly a top-50 player despite coming off the bench in four of those appearances. He’s worth the risk as long as Hart is out. While Mitchell Robinson (seven percent) has gained attention for his rebounding prowess, the overall fantasy value isn’t there, especially as the team has to manage his playing time due to the lingering ankle issue.

C Isaiah Hartenstein, Oklahoma City Thunder

For just the second time this season, the Thunder have lost consecutive games. However, more concerning than that is Hartenstein’s health, who has been out since December 28 with a right soleus strain. Wednesday’s game against the Jazz will be the sixth that he’s missed, and the Thunder have not provided a return timeline. While Cason Wallace (20 percent) filled the resulting void in the starting lineup in the past, Aaron Wiggins (four percent) received the nod for Monday’s blowout loss to the Hornets.

Both logged 25 minutes, with Wiggins (11 points, two rebounds, two steals and two three-pointers) being more productive than Wallace (two points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals). However, Wallace’s season-long fantasy value makes him the more trustworthy option of the two. Ajay Mitchell (28 percent) should be targeted before either Wallace or Wiggins, as he continues to provide top-100 fantasy value after barely being on the fantasy radar during the preseason. All three players also receive a slight boost due to Alex Caruso missing the last two games (including Wednesday) with a sore lower back.

G Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

After missing seven games with a hip injury, Suggs played in two games before being sidelined by a Grade 1 MCL contusion. Counting Wednesday’s matchup with the Nets, he has missed the last three games. And based on Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley’s words ahead of Tuesday’s loss to the Wizards, this may be an injury that keeps Suggs out for an extended period. The point guard still has not resumed on-court activities, which is obviously an issue.

Jamahl Mosley said that Jalen Suggs is not doing any work on the court yet as he recovers from his MCL contusion.



He had been upgraded to DOUBTFUL leading into today's game at Washington. — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) January 6, 2026

Tristan da Silva (two percent) has moved into the starting lineup, but the production has not been good enough to justify streaming him. Anthony Black (46 percent), who has been highly productive since the Magic lost Franz Wagner to a high ankle sprain, is still available in more than half of Yahoo! leagues. If he isn’t sitting on your league’s waiver wire, accounting for Suggs’ absence may require looking at other teams for potential alternatives.

C Joel Embiid, F Kelly Oubre Jr. and F Trendon Watford, Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Wizards, but this stretch of games has been nothing but positive for him. He’s played at least 33 minutes in each of the last four games, including a season-high 40 in Monday’s loss to the Nuggets. With Embiid available for six of Philadelphia’s last seven games, the availability and production have been positive for fantasy managers. If he doesn’t play on Wednesday, Adem Bona (one percent) may receive the starting nod after Andre Drummond (seven percent) was a DNP-CD against Denver.

Also questionable for Wednesday are Oubre and Watford, who have not played since November due to knee and adductor injuries, respectively. Oubre’s imminent return stands to be more impactful on the 76ers’ rotation. Dominick Barlow (three percent) may not make waves in fantasy basketball, but he has been an effective contributor as the starting power forward. That said, he’s still on a two-way contract and has been active for 24 games (two-way players cannot be active for more than 50 games).

The 76ers have yet to have Oubre and Paul George available for the same game this season; will they be the starting forwards? Or does Oubre come off the bench even after any potential restrictions are removed? Philadelphia’s depth will receive a welcome boost soon, but that may complicate things for fantasy managers.

F Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Murray sprained his left ankle during a January 4 loss to the Bucks, which was also Zach LaVine’s first game back from a sprained ankle. Murray is expected to be re-evaluated in three to four weeks, opening up a spot in the starting lineup for LaVine. This also meant that Precious Achiuwa (two percent) remained in the starting five for Tuesday’s loss to the Mavericks. Despite starting Sacramento’s last 11 games, he hasn’t done enough to move the needle in fantasy, averaging 5.8 points and 5.2 rebounds on 35.3 percent shooting. And there isn’t much to gain from trusting Keon Ellis (three percent) or Malik Monk (14 percent) either, with the latter currently out of the Kings’ rotation entirely.

C Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

After missing two games with a left knee injury, Wembanyama returned to action Tuesday night in Memphis. As was the case in his first games back from a calf injury that sidelined him for 12 games, the Spurs brought the 7-foot-4 phenom off the bench. Despite playing 21 minutes, Wembanyama racked up 30 points, five rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and three three-pointers. As we’ve seen in the past, he does not need to play starters’ minutes to make a significant impact.

Luke Kornet (18 percent) played 27 minutes as the starter, but his impact was limited with Wemby in the rotation, and Kelly Olynyk (less than one percent) played nine minutes off the bench. Kornet is worth holding onto in deep leagues as long as he’s starting, and that could be for a few more games if the Spurs’ handling of Wembanyama’s return from the calf strain is an indication of how they’ll handle his latest return from injury.

C Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors

While Poeltl has missed Toronto’s seven (and nine of the last ten) games with a persistent lower back injury that first became an issue during the preseason, there was some good news on Monday. The 7-footer has been cleared for contact, a step in the right direction despite Poeltl being ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Hornets. Sandro Mamukelashvili (22 percent) was the replacement in the starting lineup for three of the first four games that Poeltl missed, but rookie Collin Murray-Boyles (five percent) assumed that role for the last two.

In Monday’s win over the Hawks, CMB was responsible for 17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocked shots in 31 minutes. His game is well-suited for category leagues, and the upside makes Murray-Boyles worth the risk. And he may be worth holding onto even after Poeltl is cleared to play.