Thunder vs. Spurs predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 4

Tonight’s clash at Frost Bank Center is the ultimate midseason “measuring stick” between the West’s two heavyweights. While Oklahoma City (40–11) leads the conference by six games, San Antonio (33–16) has been their kryptonite, winning three of their four regular-season meetings. The Spurs won the first three, but the Thunder secured a dominant 119–98 victory in their most recent encounter on January 13.

The Thunder take the court on the second night of a back-to-back after smacking the Orlando Magic 128–92 last night. Shea Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 in just 28 minutes to pace the OKC attack. San Antonio last played Orlando as well but on Sunday. Victor Wembanyama scored 25 and pulled down 10 boards to lead the Spurs to the 112-103 win.

As mentioned, OKC is comfortably atop the Western Conference. The Spurs sit in second but just one game ahead of the Nuggets.



We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Thunder at Spurs

Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center City: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX Network/Streaming: ESPN

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Thunder at Spurs

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-120), San Antonio Spurs (EVEN)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-120), San Antonio Spurs (EVEN) Spread: Thunder -1.5

Thunder -1.5 Total: 222.5 points

This game opened Thunder -2.5 with the Total set at 226.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

NBA All-Star rosters, jerseys revealed NBA Showtime reveals the rosters for All-Star Weekend for USA Stars, USA Stripes and World, and the jerseys all three squads will be sporting at Intuit Dome.

Expected Starting Lineups: Thunder at Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG Shea Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Luguentz Dort

SF Cason Wallace

PF Chet Holmgren

C Isaiah Hartenstein

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Stephon Castle

SF Devin Vassell

PF Julian Champagnie

C Victor Wembanyama

Injury Report: Thunder at Spurs

Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(abdomen) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Nikola Topic (cancer) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(cancer) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Thomas Sorber (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle (abductor) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(abductor) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Lindy Waters III (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Jeremy Sochan (quad) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Thunder at Spurs

The Thunder are 18-6 on the road this season

The Spurs are 17-6 at home this season

The Thunder are 25-26 ATS this season

The Spurs are 25-23-2 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 25 of the Thunder’s 51 games this season (25-26)

The OVER has cashed in an NBA-worst 18 of the Spurs’ 50 games this season (18-32)

Chet Holmgren has pulled down at least 10 rebounds in 4 of his last 6 games

has pulled down at least 10 rebounds in 4 of his last 6 games Holmgren has blocked 3 or more shots in 3 of his last 4 games

Victor Wembanyama has blocked at least 4 shots in 4 of his last 5 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Thunder and Spurs’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs +1.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs +1.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 222.5



Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

