2026 NBA Finals Game 2 Best Bets, Predictions, Props, Odds, Futures: New York Knicks vs San Antonio Spurs

The New York Knicks rallied in Game 1, winning 105-95 and finishing on a 11-0 run, closing out a historic opening matchup of the 2026 NBA Finals versus the San Antonio Spurs. Jalen Brunson led the game in scoring with 30 points and could not be stopped down the stretch. The Knicks trailed by as many as 14 points as New York earned its 12th straight victory.

Knicks at Spurs (-5.5): O/U 215.5

Game 1 was a classic and featured plenty of runs by both teams. When looking toward Game 2, it’s clear San Antonio is in a good bounce back spot given how poorly they shot and the lack of contribution from the bench.

San Antonio shot 11-of-43 from the three (25.5%) and 32-of-89 from the field (35.9%) in Game 1. Outside of Dylan Harper, the Spurs bench was even worse scoring four points and going 1-of-7 from the field (14.2%), 1-of-4 from three (25%) with two free throw attempts (one made).

Keldon Johnson won Sixth Man of the Year, but was nonexistent in Game 1 (3 points in 8 minutes), while Harrison Barnes somehow played 12 minutes (0 points). Luke Kornet (0 points) and Carter Bryant (1 point) didn’t offer much either off the bench.

When Victor Wembanyama was on the sidelines, New York took advantage and that will have to change to some degree moving forward. San Antonio will have to figure out who outside of Harper can be trusted as the rookie played 28 minutes compared to a combined 34 minutes by the other four bench players.

I think the Spurs have a few players step up alongside Wemby in Game 2 on their home court and San Antonio will look night and day when it comes to their shooting percentages. Whether that comes from the bench, De’Aaron Fox, or Devin Vassell as examples. Give me San Antonio -5.5 out to -6. It’s hard to imagine Jalen Brunson and New York playing any better down the stretch than they did in Game 1.

Pick: Spurs -5.5 (1 unit)

Knicks vs Spurs O/U 55.5 First Quarter Points

The first quarter of Game 1 went Under the 56.5 total and finished at 47 with poor shooting all around. To be fair, the Knicks had an extensive layoff of nine days and the Thunder were coming off four days of rest and Game 7 on the road.

Both teams will have a game plan moving forward and the outcome will be more points. New York shot 33.3% from the field (8/24) and 27.3% from three (3/11) with no free throw attempts in the first quarter of Game 1, while San Antonio shot 37.5% from the field (9/24), 33.3% from three (4/12), with six free throws attempts (five makes).

The Knicks did not receive a whistle early with three total free throws in the first half. I have my doubts that both teams start off slow in Game 2. I will take the First Quarter Over 55.5 points.

Pick: Over 54.5 Points (1 unit)

Season Record: 167-138-1 (54.7%) +18.31 units

NBA Finals Game 1 Record: 3-1 +2.59 units

NBA Finals Future Pick: Series Over 5.5 Games (2 units at -170 odds)

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