U.S Women’s Open 2026: Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim co-lead heading into Sunday’s final round

Moving Day certainly lived up to its name during the third round of the 2026 U.S Women’s Open at Riviera.

Heading into Sunday’s final round, Nelly Korda and Sei Young Kim share the lead at 6 under. This is the first Korda has lead/co-lead at U.S Women’s Open entering the final round.

Close behind the pair is the rest of the star-studded and crowed leaderboard. Jennifer Kupcho and In Gee Chun, the 2015 Open winner, follow in third.

Nelly Korda tries a positive spin:

Despite not having her best ball striking and a self-proclaimed “funky” grip, Korda rode a hot putter, ending her round with three consecutive birdies to shoot a 67.

Korda, whose best U.S Open finish was a tie for second last year in Erin Hills, said her takeaway from 2025 was that she wanted to put herself in that close position more often.

“I think last year I really, really wanted it, and the more you want it, sometimes the more you stiffen up and you get a little bit more nervous,” Korda said. “I play my best golf when I’m happy, free Nelly, and I’m kind of joking around out there. So that’s kind of the attitude that I’m going to have tomorrow.”

She added that she’s tried to adopt a mindset shift heading into this year’s open, in order to succeed in finding that lighthearted attitude.

“I’ve tried to have the attitude of instead of saying, ‘I’m screwed in this position, oh, here we go again,’ I’m just going to embrace the challenges and I’m not going to walk off the golf course, I’m just going to figure it out,” Korda said. “That’s kind of been my attitude this year is no matter what it throws at me…I’ll figure it out. And that’s kind of been the attitude I’ve tried to change to, because I think the worst thing that you can be — but which I am still — is a perfectionist in this sport.”

02:46 Korda’s ‘funky grip’ results in USWO co-lead Nelly Korda talks about adjusting her grip at the U.S. Women’s Open, getting help from her sister and how she got the co-lead in the third round.

Amateurs in the red:

Maria Jose Marin, a 19-year-old University of Arkansas junior, leads the low amateurs heading into Sunday. Fresh off an Augusta National Women’s Amateur win in April, Jose Marin finished Round 3 with a 2 under 68, tied in 11th ahead of Sunday.

Aphrodite Deng also sits tied for 11th heading into the final round. The 16-year-old said she thought the conditions at Riviera were still hard compared to the first two rounds, despite less wind.

Asterisk Talley, a 17-year-old from Chowchilla, California, made history during today.

Playing in her third consecutive Women’s Open, the amateur shot a 5 under 66, carding five birdies this afternoon.

Talley’s score tied the 2nd-lowest round in a U.S. Women’s Open by an amateur in any round and tied for the lowest round ever in a U.S. Women’s Open by a teenager. She is currently tied for 16th.

“Obviously it was a disappointing round yesterday, but after I made [the cut], it was good,” Talley said. “Can’t complain about a weekend tee time at Riv, right? Then I just hit the putting green after...just kind of rested. Did what needed work and then today the hole was just so big I couldn’t miss.”

Charley “Chasing” Hull finds Moving Day success:

Hull, who climbed from T56 to T45 during Round 2, continued her ascent on Saturday.

Hull moved up to 8th after posting a 6 under 65 the lowest score of the tournament so far. Hull said she liked the “chasing” aspect of Moving Day.

“Not really no, because I knew it was there,” Hull said, on being asked if she was surprised by her score. “It’s just more mentally me. I overthink things ridiculously and then get myself really tired, so I think it’s just sometimes I need nothing in my mind and just go out and play, a distraction.”

LOW ROUND OF THE WEEK!



Charley Hull jumps 40 spots on the leaderboard thanks to a Saturday 65.@Ally pic.twitter.com/a7qKk4UfWq — U.S. Women's Open (@uswomensopen) June 6, 2026

Hull is searching for her first U.S Open win, with her best finish coming back in 2023 when she tied for second place after a final-round comeback.