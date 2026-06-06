Asterisk Talley, 17-year-old amateur, headlines early Round 3 at 2026 U.S Women’s Open

Asterisk Talley, a 17-year-old from Chowchilla, California, made history during Round 3 of the 2026 U.S Women’s Open.

Playing in her third consecutive Women’s Open, Talley the amateur ended her third round this year at a 5-under 66, with five birdies.

Not only does her score card put her within three places of the leaders, but it ties the 2nd-lowest round in a U.S. Women’s Open by an amateur in any round. Talley is now also tied for the lowest round ever in a U.S. Women’s Open by a teenager.

Talley also finished her third round without a bogey, pushing her streak to 24 holes going back to Friday. She went 71-75 during the first two rounds early this weekend.

Go for it in 2: ✔️

Get there: ✔️

Two-putt birdie: ✔️



Asterisk Talley is now FIVE under for the day.@Ally pic.twitter.com/sWmgOWi9xL — U.S. Women's Open (@uswomensopen) June 6, 2026

“Obviously it was a disappointing round yesterday, but after I made [the cut], it was good,” Talley said. “Can’t complain about a weekend tee time at Riv, right? Then I just hit the putting green after...just kind of rested. Did what needed work and then today the hole was just so big I couldn’t miss.”