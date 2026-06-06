Asterisk Talley, 17-year-old amateur, headlines early Round 3 at 2026 U.S Women’s Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx
Howard scores 27, Miles adds 19, Lynx beat Storm 88-68 for seventh straight win
MX 2026 Rd 18 Pala 450 Jett Lawrence closeup.JPG
He’s back: Jett Lawrence wins Hangtown 450 Moto 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2026 Rd 18 Pala 250 Seth Hammaker returns to pits.JPG
Seth Hammaker wins Hangtown 250 Moto 1 to defend Pala victory
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm400h_ezekielnathaniel_260606.jpg
400m hurdles goes down to the wire in Texas
oly_atw400h_kemiadekoya_260606.jpg
Adekoya victorious in 400m at Lone Star Grand Prix
oly_atm200_makanakaishe_260606.jpg
Charamba powers to 200m win at Lone Star GP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx
Howard scores 27, Miles adds 19, Lynx beat Storm 88-68 for seventh straight win
MX 2026 Rd 18 Pala 450 Jett Lawrence closeup.JPG
He’s back: Jett Lawrence wins Hangtown 450 Moto 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2026 Rd 18 Pala 250 Seth Hammaker returns to pits.JPG
Seth Hammaker wins Hangtown 250 Moto 1 to defend Pala victory
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm400h_ezekielnathaniel_260606.jpg
400m hurdles goes down to the wire in Texas
oly_atw400h_kemiadekoya_260606.jpg
Adekoya victorious in 400m at Lone Star Grand Prix
oly_atm200_makanakaishe_260606.jpg
Charamba powers to 200m win at Lone Star GP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Asterisk Talley, 17-year-old amateur, headlines early Round 3 at 2026 U.S Women’s Open

  
Published June 6, 2026 05:11 PM
Talley finishes U.S Women's Open Round 3 with 66
June 6, 2026 04:15 PM
Asterisk Talley, a 17-year-old from Chowchilla, California, headlined the featured group in the morning for Round 3 of the 2026 U.S Women’s Open.

Asterisk Talley, a 17-year-old from Chowchilla, California, made history during Round 3 of the 2026 U.S Women’s Open.

Playing in her third consecutive Women’s Open, Talley the amateur ended her third round this year at a 5-under 66, with five birdies.

Not only does her score card put her within three places of the leaders, but it ties the 2nd-lowest round in a U.S. Women’s Open by an amateur in any round. Talley is now also tied for the lowest round ever in a U.S. Women’s Open by a teenager.

Talley also finished her third round without a bogey, pushing her streak to 24 holes going back to Friday. She went 71-75 during the first two rounds early this weekend.

“Obviously it was a disappointing round yesterday, but after I made [the cut], it was good,” Talley said. “Can’t complain about a weekend tee time at Riv, right? Then I just hit the putting green after...just kind of rested. Did what needed work and then today the hole was just so big I couldn’t miss.”