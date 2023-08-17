LPGA
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.
MORE LPGA
Golf Channel contributor Ron Sirak joins the show to discuss Celine Boutier’s breakout stretch and his players to watch at the AIG Women’s Open.
Muslim Golf Association founder Amir Malik and love.golf founder Alastair Spink make a stand for Muslim women to pursue their passion for golf.
Paige Mackenzie breaks down some of the top names to keep an eye on at the upcoming Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France.