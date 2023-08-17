 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Unadilla 2023 Jett Lawrence rides in front of Motocross truck.JPG
Budds Creek Motocross by the numbers: Jett Lawrence’s pursuit of history continues
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tobi Amusan
Tobi Amusan, world champion hurdler, cleared to race at track worlds by tribunal
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton - UCF v Duke
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Mike Elko and QB Riley Leonard look to recreate last year’s surprise success at Duke

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1_fitzpatrickintv_230817.jpg
Fitzpatrick comfortable at Olympia Fields
nbc_pbte_northwestdivsion_230815.jpg
NBA preview: Nuggets the class of Northwest
nbc_pbte_jamesharden_230815.jpg
Harden still at odds with Morey and 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Unadilla 2023 Jett Lawrence rides in front of Motocross truck.JPG
Budds Creek Motocross by the numbers: Jett Lawrence’s pursuit of history continues
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tobi Amusan
Tobi Amusan, world champion hurdler, cleared to race at track worlds by tribunal
Military Bowl Presented by Peraton - UCF v Duke
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Mike Elko and QB Riley Leonard look to recreate last year’s surprise success at Duke

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd1_fitzpatrickintv_230817.jpg
Fitzpatrick comfortable at Olympia Fields
nbc_pbte_northwestdivsion_230815.jpg
NBA preview: Nuggets the class of Northwest
nbc_pbte_jamesharden_230815.jpg
Harden still at odds with Morey and 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

LPGA

nbc_golf_ispshandard1_highlights_230817.jpg
07:40
LPGA
Highlights: ISPS Handa World Invitational, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for BMW Championship - Rd 1
BMW Championship - Rd 1
live
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Thu, Aug 17
7:00PM EDT
U.S. Amateur - Round of 16
USGA
Golf Channel
Fri, Aug 18
2:00PM EDT
BMW Championship - Rd 2
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Fri, Aug 18
6:00PM EDT
U.S. Amateur - Quarterfinals
USGA
Golf Channel
Sat, Aug 19
1:00PM EDT
BMW Championship - Rd 3
PGA Tour
Golf Channel

View Full Schedule
nbc_golf_gt_booneonvu_230814.jpg
09:19
Vu establishing her dominance on the LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_lpga_aigopenhl_230810.jpg
09:35
Highlights: 2023 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_lydiakopresser_230808.jpg
01:42
Ko looks to regain peak form at AIG Women’s Open

MORE LPGA

nbc_golf_gc_sirakintv_230808.jpg
04:30
Should Boutier be favorite for LPGA POTY?
Golf Channel contributor Ron Sirak joins the show to discuss Celine Boutier’s breakout stretch and his players to watch at the AIG Women’s Open.
nbc_golf_lpga_muslimwomen_230807.jpg
04:55
Association opening doors for Muslim women in golf
Muslim Golf Association founder Amir Malik and love.golf founder Alastair Spink make a stand for Muslim women to pursue their passion for golf.
nbc_golf_gt_paigemckenzie_230727.jpg
04:11
Analyzing top names to watch at Evian Championship
Paige Mackenzie breaks down some of the top names to keep an eye on at the upcoming Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France.