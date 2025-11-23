Watch Now
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round
Watch highlights from last round of the LPGA's CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
Up Next
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
Jeeno Thitikul sinks the putt on 18 at the CME Group Tour Championship to successfully defend her title and the end the year with her second LPGA victory of the season.
Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle
Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle
Nelly Korda added another moment to her impressive highlight reel after draining a fairway bunker hole-out for eagle at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples. Jeeno Thitikul leads the tournament in the final round.
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from round 2 of the LPGA's CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
Sagstrom escapes bunker from one knee at CME
Sagstrom escapes bunker from one knee at CME
Madalene Sagstrom got a bad lie in the bunker, but she dropped onto one knee and reached down to save herself from the sand in Round 2 of the CME Group Tour Championship
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
Check out highlights from the opening round of the CME Group Tour Championship, the last event of the 2025 LPGA season, at Tiburón Gold Course in Naples, Florida.
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
LPGA star Jeeno Thitikul talks about her goals for the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship after winning the tournament last year, joking about the $4 million she got for her victory and sharing what she got with the money.
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
Highlights: LPGA's The Annika, Final Round
Check out highlights of the fourth and final round of the The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
Nataliya Guseva needed to par the 18th hole at The Annika to secure her spot in the CME Group Tour Championship. Her third shot landed perfectly at the top of the green and coasted into the hole for a remarkable birdie.
Matthews ‘blacked out’ after ace at The Annika
Matthews 'blacked out' after ace at The Annika
Brooke Matthews recaps her eventful final round at The Annika and shares her emotions around the chance of advancing to the CME Group Tour Championship.