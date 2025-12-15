HLs: Curry explodes for 48 points in loss

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Cowboys vs. Vikings in Week 15
Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4819a8a/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5634x3169+0+293/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fca%2F2a%2Fbfa54e00422c8d6303c5b43ef360%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251795544
Dylan Wu wins playoff as five players — including two surprises — earn 2026 PGA Tour cards at Q-School
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
PSNFFMahomesMPX.jpg
Chiefs’ disastrous season gets even worse
Smithterview_251214.jpg
Smith: Playing in Flores’ defense is ‘so much fun’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday Night Football Fantasy Fallout: Fantasy winners and losers from Cowboys vs. Vikings in Week 15
Pavia.jpg
College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2025–26: Complete list, scores, matchups, dates, times, TV channels
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/4819a8a/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5634x3169+0+293/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fca%2F2a%2Fbfa54e00422c8d6303c5b43ef360%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2251795544
Dylan Wu wins playoff as five players — including two surprises — earn 2026 PGA Tour cards at Q-School
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
PSNFFMahomesMPX.jpg
Chiefs’ disastrous season gets even worse
Smithterview_251214.jpg
Smith: Playing in Flores’ defense is ‘so much fun’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Curry explodes for 48 points in loss

December 14, 2025 11:50 PM
Despite it being in a losing effort for the Warriors, Steph Curry posted a vintage performance where he erupted for 48 points and buried 12 of his 19 shots from three-point range.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_nopvschi_zionreturn_251214.jpg
01:45
Highlights: Williamson returns, Pels beat Bulls
nbc_nba_phivsatl_johnsontripdoub_251214.jpg
01:49
HLs: Johnson notches 4th straight triple-double
nbc_nba_cavshornets_251214.jpg
01:59
HLs: Miller’s Hornets stay hot, outlast Cavs in OT
nbc_nba_indbagley_2min_251214.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Bagley III wills Wizards to a road win
sas_okc_hl_251213.jpg
01:54
HLs: Spurs stun Thunder in Wemby’s return
nbc_nba_knicksmagic_251213.jpg
01:59
HLs: Brunson’s 40 points move NYK to NBA Cup final
nbc_nba_minvsgsw_curryreturn_251212.jpg
01:57
HLs: Curry’s eruption not enough in return vs. MIN
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_keyontehl_251212.jpg
01:54
HLs: George drops career-high in win over Memphis
nbc_nba_utahvsmem_jareturn_251212.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Morant returns to action against Jazz
nbc_nba_indvsphi_vintageembiid_251212.jpg
01:54
HLs: Embiid has vintage performance in win vs. IND
nbc_nba_chivscha_konhl_251212.jpg
01:56
HLs: Knueppel, Hornets fall short in Chicago
nbc_nba_clevswsh_mitchellhl_251212.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Mitchell lights up Wizards, Cavs win
nbc_roto_edey_251212.jpg
01:36
Edey out at least four weeks with ankle injury
nbc_roto_walsh_251212.jpg
01:37
Can Walsh stay hot for Celtics going forward?
nbc_roto_porterjr_251212.jpg
01:28
Porter Jr. has been ‘star for the Bucks’ recently
nbc_nba_fanfridaypart2_251212.jpg
04:57
Who has the greatest highlights package ever?
nbc_nba_fanfriday_251212.jpg
09:54
Which young players can be their franchise’s GOAT?
nbc_nba_cupsemifinalspreview_251212.jpg
09:52
NBA Cup semis preview: Can Spurs shock Thunder?
nbc_nba_draftkingssegment_251212.jpg
04:46
Can Flagg, Davis get Mavericks going?
nbc_nba_lastnightgames_251212.jpg
10:00
What does the future hold for Pelicans, Clippers?
nbc_nba_teamxfactors_251212.jpg
08:47
Hart, Castle will be crucial X factors
nbc_roto_magicknicks_251212.jpg
02:12
Expect NYK to cover spread vs. Wagner-less ORL
nbc_roto_spursthunder_251212.jpg
02:02
OKC covering spread vs. SA ‘feels like a gift’
nbc_nba_denvssac_251211.jpg
01:53
HLs: Nuggets light up scoreboard in win over Kings
nbc_nba_lacvshou_251211.jpg
01:58
HLs: Rockets escape Clippers on Sengun’s 33 points
nbc_nba_bosvsmil_251211.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Bucks efficient offense defeat Celtics
nbc_nba_porvsnop_251211.jpg
01:55
HLs: High-flying Pelicans soar by Blazers at home
nbc_nba_ogleaguepass_251211.jpg
06:54
Lakers are ‘always a show’ with LeBron, Luka
nbc_nba_ogspurshope_251211.jpg
11:52
How to fit Harper into Spurs’ starting lineup
nbc_nba_jaylenbrownhl_251211.jpg
01:58
HLs: Brown has Celtics back near top of East

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_emotioncomp_251211.jpg
10:38
Most emotional moments of 2025 NASCAR season
PSNFFMahomesMPX.jpg
03:19
Chiefs’ disastrous season gets even worse
Smithterview_251214.jpg
06:26
Smith: Playing in Flores’ defense is ‘so much fun’
nbc_psnff_cowboysconvo_251214.jpg
02:36
Analyzing Cowboys’ struggles in 2025
postgame_int_251214.jpg
02:03
McCarthy getting ‘more comfortable’ in eighth game
JJHLs12-14.jpg
49
Highlights: Vikings power past Cowboys
nbc_fnia_chargerschiefs_251214.jpg
06:03
Mahomes’ ACL tear exposes holes in Chiefs’ roster
nbc_fnia_speedround_251214.jpg
05:31
Speed Round: NFL Week 15 ‘Who’s the hero?’
nbc_fnia_ramslions_251214.jpg
03:22
Are the Rams the best team in the NFL?
nbc_fnia_billspats_251214.jpg
03:30
Patriots failed ‘big test’ at home vs. Bills
nbc_fnia_nebalprev_251214.jpg
40
How will NE respond vs. BAL on SNF in Week 16?
nbc_fnia_parsonspackers_251214.jpg
01:46
Evaluating Packers’ outlook without Parsons
nbc_snf_minmccarthytd_251214.jpg
44
McCarthy griddys into the end zone vs. Cowboys
nbc_snf_minnailortd_251214.jpg
01:15
Nailor makes impressive contested catch vs. DAL
nbc_snf_dalfakefg_251214.jpg
44
Cowboys pull off crafty fake field goal
nbc_snf_dalwilliamsint_251214.jpg
01:01
Williams comes up with wild interception vs. MIN
nbc_fnia_lionspropability_251214.jpg
43
Kornacki analyzes Lions’ playoff chances
nbc_fnia_chiefs_251214.jpg
52
Mahomes suffers torn ACL
nbc_fnia_florioparsons_251214.jpg
21
Source: Packers believe Parsons has torn ACL
KornackiAFCSouth.jpg
01:05
Kornacki breaks down AFC South playoff picture
nbc_fnia_pickens_251214.jpg
01:38
Should Cowboys re-sign Pickens?
nbc_fnia_giantscoach_251214.jpg
49
Who should be Giants’ next head coach?
nbc_fnia_chiefseliminated_251214.jpg
52
Mahomes suffers injury as Chiefs miss playoffs
nbc_fnia_tonykocpregameint_251214.jpg
02:15
O’Connell on Jefferson’s impact, McCarthy’s growth
nbc_nfl_bufallensound_251214.jpg
58
Allen: BUF ‘understood what was at stake’ vs. NE
nbc_golf_qschool_251214.jpg
05:30
Highlights: PGA Tour Q-School Final stage, Round 4
nbc_golf_dylanwuputtintv_251214.jpg
03:41
Wu sinks PGA Tour card-winning putt at Q-School
nbc_golf_gtihighlights_251214.jpg
06:56
HLs: Grant Thornton Invitational, Final Round
nbc_fnia_diondawkinsft_251214.jpg
03:37
Dawkins: Bills ‘wanted it more’ vs. Patriots
nbc_nfl_reidpresser_251214.jpg
59
Reid: ‘We came up short on both sides of the ball’