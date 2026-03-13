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Boeheim: Expansion won't dilute NCAA Tournament
March 13, 2026 02:22 PM
Jim Boeheim joins Dan Patrick to discuss what it takes to compete in the ACC, the role of college basketball coaches now versus 10 years ago, potential NCAA Tournament expansion, and more.
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