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MLB Power Rankings: Cardinals have staying power, Padres fading fast
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda finally has the major title she always wanted. It might just be the start
Chris Bassitt
Orioles place Chris Bassitt on IL with back pain and recall Trey Gibson to start vs. Mariners

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Is Sutton still Broncos’ WR1 with Waddle in mix?
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Can Mayfield rebound, earn extension with Bucs?
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Gibbs a fantasy RB1 favorite with expanded role

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Watch Now

KAT has been the MVP of NBA Finals so far

June 8, 2026 02:45 PM
The Dan Patrick Show examine Game 3 of the NBA Finals with the New York Knicks returning home to MSG up 2-0 against the San Antonio Spurs.

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