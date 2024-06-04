U.S. Open past winners: Full year-by-year look at champions and venues
Published June 4, 2024 12:52 PM
Relive Tiger's heroic victory at 2008 U.S. Open
Watch Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate battle in the final round and playoff of the 2008 U.S. Open, where Tiger pulled out his 14th major victory despite dealing with two stress fractures and a torn ACL in his left knee.
The U.S. Open was first contested in 1895 and this year at Pinehurst No. 2 will mark the 124th edition of the men’s national championship.
Here’s a look at all the U.S. Open champions and where they prevailed (* = playoff; a = amateur):
|YEAR
|WINNER
|SCORE
|SITE
|2023
|Wyndham Clark
|270 (-10)
|The Los Angeles Country Club
|2022
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|274 (-6)
|The Country Club
|2021
|Jon Rahm
|278 (-6)
|Torrey Pines Golf Course
|2020
|Bryson DeChambeau
|274 (-6)
|Winged Foot G.C.
|2019
|Gary Woodland
|271 (-13)
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|2018
|Brooks Koepka
|281 (+1)
|Shinnecock Hills G.C.
|2017
|Brooks Koepka
|272 (-16)
|Erin Hills
|2016
|Dustin Johnson
|276 (-4)
|Oakmont C.C.
|2015
|Jordan Spieth
|275 (-5)
|Chambers Bay
|2014
|Martin Kaymer
|271 (-9)
|Pinehurst Resort & C.C.
|2013
|Justin Rose
|281 (+1)
|Merion Golf Club
|2012
|Webb Simpson
|281 (+1)
|The Olympic Club
|2011
|Rory McIlroy
|268 (-16)
|Congressional C.C.
|2010
|Graeme McDowell
|284 (E)
|Pebble Beach G.L.
|2009
|Lucas Glover
|276 (-4)
|Bethpage State Park
|2008
|Tiger Woods*
|281 (-1)
|Torrey Pines G.C.
|2007
|Angel Cabrera
|285 (+5)
|Oakmont C.C.
|2006
|Geoff Ogilvy
|285 (+5)
|Winged Foot G.C.
|2005
|Michael Campbell
|280 (E)
|Pinehurst Resort & C.C.
|2004
|Retief Goosen
|276 (-4)
|Shinnecock Hills G.C.
|2003
|Jim Furyk
|272 (-8)
|Olympia Fields C.C.
|2002
|Tiger Woods
|277 (-3)
|Bethpage State Park
|2001
|Retief Goosen*
|276 (-4)
|Southern Hills C.C.
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|272 (-12)
|Pebble Beach G.L.
|1999
|Payne Stewart
|279 (-1)
|Pinehurst R. & C.C.
|1998
|Lee Janzen
|280 (E)
|The Olympic Club
|1997
|Ernie Els
|276 (-4)
|Congressional C.C.
|1996
|Steve Jones
|278 (-2)
|Oakland Hills C.C.
|1995
|Corey Pavin
|280 (E)
|Shinnecock Hills G.C.
|1994
|Ernie Els*
|279 (-5)
|Oakmont C.C.
|1993
|Lee Janzen
|272 (-8)
|Baltusrol Golf Club
|1992
|Tom Kite
|285 (-3)
|Pebble Beach G.L.
|1991
|Payne Stewart
|282 (-6)
|Hazeltine National G.C.
|1990
|Hale Irwin*
|280 (-8)
|Medinah C.C.
|1989
|Curtis Strange
|278 (-2)
|Oak Hill C.C.
|1988
|Curtis Strange*
|278 (-6)
|The Country Club
|1987
|Scott Simpson
|277 (-3)
|The Olympic Club
|1986
|Raymond Floyd
|279 (-1)
|Shinnecock Hills G.C.
|1985
|Andy North
|279 (-1)
|Oakland Hills C.C.
|1984
|Fuzzy Zoeller*
|276 (-4)
|Winged Foot G.C.
|1983
|Larry Nelson
|280 (-4)
|Oakmont C.C.
|1982
|Tom Watson
|282 (-6)
|Pebble Beach G.L.
|1981
|David Graham
|273 (-7)
|Merion Golf Club
|1980
|Jack Nicklaus
|272 (-8)
|Baltusrol Golf Club
|1979
|Hale Irwin
|284 (E)
|Inverness Club
|1978
|Andy North
|285 (+1)
|Cherry Hills C.C.
|1977
|Hubert Green
|278 (-2)
|Southern Hills C.C.
|1976
|Jerry Pate
|277 (-3)
|Atlanta Athletic Club
|1975
|Lou Graham*
|287 (+3)
|Medinah C.C.
|1974
|Hale Irwin
|287 (+7)
|Winged Foot G.C.
|1973
|Johnny Miller
|279 (-5)
|Oakmont C.C.
|1972
|Jack Nicklaus
|290 (+2)
|Pebble Beach G.L.
|1971
|Lee Trevino*
|280 (E)
|Merion Golf Club
|1970
|Tony Jacklin
|281 (-7)
|Hazeltine National G.C.
|1969
|Orville Moody
|281 (+1)
|Champions Golf Club
|1968
|Lee Trevino
|275 (-5)
|Oak Hill Country Club
|1967
|Jack Nicklaus
|275 (-5)
|Baltusrol Golf Club
|1966
|Billy Casper Jr.*
|278 (-2)
|The Olympic Club
|1965
|Gary Player*
|282 (+2)
|Bellerive C.C.
|1964
|Ken Venturi
|278 (-2)
|Congressional C.C.
|1963
|Julius Boros*
|293 (+9)
|The Country Club
|1962
|Jack Nicklaus*
|283 (-1)
|Oakmont C.C.
|1961
|Gene Littler
|281 (+1)
|Oakland Hills C.C.
|1960
|Arnold Palmer
|280 (-4)
|Cherry Hills C.C.
|1959
|Billy Casper Jr.
|282 (+2)
|Winged Foot G.C.
|1958
|Tommy Bolt
|283 (+3)
|Southern Hills C.C.
|1957
|Dick Mayer*
|282 (+2)
|Inverness Club
|1956
|Cary Middlecoff
|281 (+1)
|Oak Hill C.C.
|1955
|Jack Fleck*
|287 (+7)
|The Olympic Club
|1954
|Ed Furgol
|284 (+4)
|Baltusrol Golf Club
|1953
|Ben Hogan
|283 (-5)
|Oakmont C.C.
|1952
|Julius Boros
|281 (+1)
|Northwood Club
|1951
|Ben Hogan
|287 (+7)
|Oakland Hills C.C.
|1950
|Ben Hogan*
|287 (+7)
|Merion Golf Club
|1949
|Cary Middlecoff
|286 (+2)
|Medinah C.C.
|1948
|Ben Hogan
|276 (-8)
|Riviera Country Club
|1947
|Lew Worsham*
|282 (-2)
|St. Louis C.C.
|1946
|Lloyd Mangrum*
|284 (-4)
|Canterbury C.C.
|1945
|No championship - World War II
|1944
|No championship - World War II
|1943
|No championship - World War II
|1942
|No championship - World War II
|1941
|Craig Wood
|284 (+4)
|Colonial Country Club
|1940
|Lawson Little*
|287 (-1)
|Canterbury C.C.
|1939
|Byron Nelson*
|284 (+8)
|Philadelphia C.C.
|1938
|Ralph Guldahl
|284 (E)
|Cherry Hills C.C.
|1937
|Ralph Guldahl
|281 (-7)
|Oakland Hills C.C.
|1936
|Tony Manero
|282 (-6)
|Baltusrol Golf Club
|1935
|Sam Parks Jr.
|299 (+11)
|Oakmont C.C.
|1934
|Olin Dutra
|293 (+13)
|Merion Cricket Club
|1933
|Johnny Goodman (a)
|287 (-1)
|North Shore G.C.
|1932
|Gene Sarazen
|286 (+6)
|Fresh Meadow C.C.
|1931
|Billy Burke*
|292 (+8)
|Inverness Club
|1930
|Bob Jones (a)
|287 (-1)
|Interlachen C.C.
|1929
|Bob Jones (a)*
|294 (+6)
|Winged Foot G.C.
|1928
|Johnny Farrell*
|294 (+10)
|Olympia Fields C.C.
|1927
|Tommy Armour*
|301 (+13)
|Oakmont C.C.
|1926
|Bob Jones (a)
|293 (+5)
|Scioto Country Club
|1925
|William Macfarlane*
|291 (+7)
|Worcester C.C.
|1924
|Cyril Walker
|297 (+9)
|Oakland Hills C.C.
|1923
|Bob Jones (a)*
|296 (+8)
|Inwood Country Club
|1922
|Gene Sarazen
|288 (+8)
|Skokie Country Club
|1921
|James M. Barnes
|289 (+9)
|Columbia C.C.
|1920
|Edward Ray
|295 (+7)
|Inverness Club
|1919
|Walter Hagen
|301 (+17)
|Brae Burn C.C.
|1918
|No championship - World War I
|1917
|No championship - World War I
|1916
|Charles Evans Jr. (a)
|286 (-2)
|Minikahda Club
|1915
|Jerome D. Travers (a)
|297 (+9)
|Baltusrol Golf Club
|1914
|Walter Hagen
|290 (+2)
|Midlothian C.C.
|1913
|Francis Ouimet (a)*
|304 (+20)
|The Country Club
|1912
|John J. McDermott
|294 (-2)
|C.C. of Buffalo
|1911
|John J. McDermott*
|307 (+3)
|Chicago Golf Club
|1910
|Alex Smith*
|298 (+6)
|Philadelphia Cricket Club
|1909
|George Sargent
|290
|Englewood Golf Club
|1908
|Fred McLeod*
|322
|Myopia Hunt Club
|1907
|Alex Ross
|302
|Philadelphia Cricket C.
|1906
|Alex Smith
|295
|Onwentsia Club
|1905
|Willie Anderson
|314
|Myopia Hunt Club
|1904
|Willie Anderson
|303
|Glen View Club
|1903
|Willie Anderson*
|307
|Baltusrol Golf Club
|1902
|Laurence Auchterlonie
|307
|Garden City Golf Club
|1901
|Willie Anderson*
|331
|Myopia Hunt Club
|1900
|Harry Vardon
|313
|Chicago Golf Club
|1899
|Willie Smith
|315
|Baltimore C.C.
|1898
|Fred Herd
|328
|Myopia Hunt Club
|1897
|Joe Lloyd
|162#
|Chicago Golf Club
|1896
|James Foulis
|152#
|Shinnecock Hills G.C.
|1895
|Horace Rawlins
|173#
|Newport Golf Club