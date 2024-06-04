 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Grayson Murray remembered by players, Jay Monahan at Memorial ceremony
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Previews
Scottie Scheffler still trying to move past arrest even after charges dropped
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_ryanfrenchintv_240604.jpg
French reflects on mental health in golf
nbc_ten_dimitrovvsinner_240604.jpg
Highlights: Sinner tops Dimitrov to reach semis
nbc_bfa_chicagotribune_240604.jpg
Clark ‘flopped’ on Carter foul

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WM Phoenix Open - Round Two
Grayson Murray remembered by players, Jay Monahan at Memorial ceremony
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Previews
Scottie Scheffler still trying to move past arrest even after charges dropped
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_ryanfrenchintv_240604.jpg
French reflects on mental health in golf
nbc_ten_dimitrovvsinner_240604.jpg
Highlights: Sinner tops Dimitrov to reach semis
nbc_bfa_chicagotribune_240604.jpg
Clark ‘flopped’ on Carter foul

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. Open past winners: Full year-by-year look at champions and venues

  
Published June 4, 2024 12:52 PM
Relive Tiger's heroic victory at 2008 U.S. Open
June 3, 2024 09:00 AM
Watch Tiger Woods and Rocco Mediate battle in the final round and playoff of the 2008 U.S. Open, where Tiger pulled out his 14th major victory despite dealing with two stress fractures and a torn ACL in his left knee.

The U.S. Open was first contested in 1895 and this year at Pinehurst No. 2 will mark the 124th edition of the men’s national championship.

Here’s a look at all the U.S. Open champions and where they prevailed (* = playoff; a = amateur):

YEARWINNERSCORESITE
2023Wyndham Clark270 (-10)The Los Angeles Country Club
2022Matt Fitzpatrick274 (-6)The Country Club
2021Jon Rahm278 (-6)Torrey Pines Golf Course
2020Bryson DeChambeau274 (-6)Winged Foot G.C.
2019Gary Woodland271 (-13)Pebble Beach Golf Links
2018Brooks Koepka281 (+1)Shinnecock Hills G.C.
2017Brooks Koepka272 (-16)Erin Hills
2016Dustin Johnson276 (-4)Oakmont C.C.
2015Jordan Spieth275 (-5)Chambers Bay
2014Martin Kaymer271 (-9)Pinehurst Resort & C.C.
2013Justin Rose281 (+1)Merion Golf Club
2012Webb Simpson281 (+1)The Olympic Club
2011Rory McIlroy268 (-16)Congressional C.C.
2010Graeme McDowell284 (E)Pebble Beach G.L.
2009Lucas Glover276 (-4)Bethpage State Park
2008Tiger Woods*281 (-1)Torrey Pines G.C.
2007Angel Cabrera285 (+5)Oakmont C.C.
2006Geoff Ogilvy285 (+5)Winged Foot G.C.
2005Michael Campbell280 (E)Pinehurst Resort & C.C.
2004Retief Goosen276 (-4)Shinnecock Hills G.C.
2003Jim Furyk272 (-8)Olympia Fields C.C.
2002Tiger Woods277 (-3)Bethpage State Park
2001Retief Goosen*276 (-4)Southern Hills C.C.
2000Tiger Woods272 (-12)Pebble Beach G.L.
1999Payne Stewart279 (-1)Pinehurst R. & C.C.
1998Lee Janzen280 (E)The Olympic Club
1997Ernie Els276 (-4)Congressional C.C.
1996Steve Jones278 (-2)Oakland Hills C.C.
1995Corey Pavin280 (E)Shinnecock Hills G.C.
1994Ernie Els*279 (-5)Oakmont C.C.
1993Lee Janzen272 (-8)Baltusrol Golf Club
1992Tom Kite285 (-3)Pebble Beach G.L.
1991Payne Stewart282 (-6)Hazeltine National G.C.
1990Hale Irwin*280 (-8)Medinah C.C.
1989Curtis Strange278 (-2)Oak Hill C.C.
1988Curtis Strange*278 (-6)The Country Club
1987Scott Simpson277 (-3)The Olympic Club
1986Raymond Floyd279 (-1)Shinnecock Hills G.C.
1985Andy North279 (-1)Oakland Hills C.C.
1984Fuzzy Zoeller*276 (-4)Winged Foot G.C.
1983Larry Nelson280 (-4)Oakmont C.C.
1982Tom Watson282 (-6)Pebble Beach G.L.
1981David Graham273 (-7)Merion Golf Club
1980Jack Nicklaus272 (-8)Baltusrol Golf Club
1979Hale Irwin284 (E)Inverness Club
1978Andy North285 (+1)Cherry Hills C.C.
1977Hubert Green278 (-2)Southern Hills C.C.
1976Jerry Pate277 (-3)Atlanta Athletic Club
1975Lou Graham*287 (+3)Medinah C.C.
1974Hale Irwin287 (+7)Winged Foot G.C.
1973Johnny Miller279 (-5)Oakmont C.C.
1972Jack Nicklaus290 (+2)Pebble Beach G.L.
1971Lee Trevino*280 (E)Merion Golf Club
1970Tony Jacklin281 (-7)Hazeltine National G.C.
1969Orville Moody281 (+1)Champions Golf Club
1968Lee Trevino275 (-5)Oak Hill Country Club
1967Jack Nicklaus275 (-5)Baltusrol Golf Club
1966Billy Casper Jr.*278 (-2)The Olympic Club
1965Gary Player*282 (+2)Bellerive C.C.
1964Ken Venturi278 (-2)Congressional C.C.
1963Julius Boros*293 (+9)The Country Club
1962Jack Nicklaus*283 (-1)Oakmont C.C.
1961Gene Littler281 (+1)Oakland Hills C.C.
1960Arnold Palmer280 (-4)Cherry Hills C.C.
1959Billy Casper Jr.282 (+2)Winged Foot G.C.
1958Tommy Bolt283 (+3)Southern Hills C.C.
1957Dick Mayer*282 (+2)Inverness Club
1956Cary Middlecoff281 (+1)Oak Hill C.C.
1955Jack Fleck*287 (+7)The Olympic Club
1954Ed Furgol284 (+4)Baltusrol Golf Club
1953Ben Hogan283 (-5)Oakmont C.C.
1952Julius Boros281 (+1)Northwood Club
1951Ben Hogan287 (+7)Oakland Hills C.C.
1950Ben Hogan*287 (+7)Merion Golf Club
1949Cary Middlecoff286 (+2)Medinah C.C.
1948Ben Hogan276 (-8)Riviera Country Club
1947Lew Worsham*282 (-2)St. Louis C.C.
1946Lloyd Mangrum*284 (-4)Canterbury C.C.
1945No championship - World War II
1944No championship - World War II
1943No championship - World War II
1942No championship - World War II
1941Craig Wood284 (+4)Colonial Country Club
1940Lawson Little*287 (-1)Canterbury C.C.
1939Byron Nelson*284 (+8)Philadelphia C.C.
1938Ralph Guldahl284 (E)Cherry Hills C.C.
1937Ralph Guldahl281 (-7)Oakland Hills C.C.
1936Tony Manero282 (-6)Baltusrol Golf Club
1935Sam Parks Jr.299 (+11)Oakmont C.C.
1934Olin Dutra293 (+13)Merion Cricket Club
1933Johnny Goodman (a)287 (-1)North Shore G.C.
1932Gene Sarazen286 (+6)Fresh Meadow C.C.
1931Billy Burke*292 (+8)Inverness Club
1930Bob Jones (a)287 (-1)Interlachen C.C.
1929Bob Jones (a)*294 (+6)Winged Foot G.C.
1928Johnny Farrell*294 (+10)Olympia Fields C.C.
1927Tommy Armour*301 (+13)Oakmont C.C.
1926Bob Jones (a)293 (+5)Scioto Country Club
1925William Macfarlane*291 (+7)Worcester C.C.
1924Cyril Walker297 (+9)Oakland Hills C.C.
1923Bob Jones (a)*296 (+8)Inwood Country Club
1922Gene Sarazen288 (+8)Skokie Country Club
1921James M. Barnes289 (+9)Columbia C.C.
1920Edward Ray295 (+7)Inverness Club
1919Walter Hagen301 (+17)Brae Burn C.C.
1918No championship - World War I
1917No championship - World War I
1916Charles Evans Jr. (a)286 (-2)Minikahda Club
1915Jerome D. Travers (a)297 (+9)Baltusrol Golf Club
1914Walter Hagen290 (+2)Midlothian C.C.
1913Francis Ouimet (a)*304 (+20)The Country Club
1912John J. McDermott294 (-2)C.C. of Buffalo
1911John J. McDermott*307 (+3)Chicago Golf Club
1910Alex Smith*298 (+6)Philadelphia Cricket Club
1909George Sargent290Englewood Golf Club
1908Fred McLeod*322Myopia Hunt Club
1907Alex Ross302Philadelphia Cricket C.
1906Alex Smith295Onwentsia Club
1905Willie Anderson314Myopia Hunt Club
1904Willie Anderson303Glen View Club
1903Willie Anderson*307Baltusrol Golf Club
1902Laurence Auchterlonie307Garden City Golf Club
1901Willie Anderson*331Myopia Hunt Club
1900Harry Vardon313Chicago Golf Club
1899Willie Smith315Baltimore C.C.
1898Fred Herd328Myopia Hunt Club
1897Joe Lloyd162#Chicago Golf Club
1896James Foulis152#Shinnecock Hills G.C.
1895Horace Rawlins173#Newport Golf Club