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Wemby's shove on Brunson not deemed flagrant foul

June 10, 2026 10:20 AM
Dan Patrick reacts to the NBA not electing to assess Victor Wembanyama a flagrant foul for a shove on Jalen Brunson in Game 3 before diving into the storylines of Game 4.

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