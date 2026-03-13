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Watch Now
Will Murray reach a new level with O’Connell?
March 13, 2026 09:09 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss Kyler Murray’s past with Kliff Kingsbury and question if Kevin O’Connell can get the most out of the quarterback with the Minnesota Vikings.
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