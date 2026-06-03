Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded

The Rams’ trade for pass rusher Myles Garrett included parting ways with pass rusher Jared Verse. It wasn’t easy for the Rams to do it.

“Sometimes we have to be able to make decisions that are best for the collective,” McVay told reporters on Tuesday. “This is what we thought was best for our team. Even though it affected somebody that’s been a significant part in a negative way that we do love. But really it was a football decision and that’s what guides our overall approach and our compass, if you will.”

McVay said he spoke with Verse before the trade happened.

“We talked to him about the appreciation, the gratitude,” McVay said. “I think when you have to have those hard conversations, you just let him know. ‘We just executed a trade where we’re acquiring Myles Garrett and you’re going to Cleveland. I know it doesn’t feel great right now, but there’s a lot of love. There’s a lot of appreciation and gratitude for our relationship, the two years and the impact that you’ve made. I can’t wait to watch you go shine in Cleveland.’

“But I will say this, what a stud with the way that he handled it. I don’t want to say that I was surprised, but I was so impressed. When [my sons] eventually go through a challenging conversation, I hope they handle it the way that Jared Verse did. I’m a big fan of his. I know you guys know that. I’ll wish him the best and watch him do his thing but we are really excited, with respect to Jared, about being able to get this guy. It’s a big deal for us.”

The transaction underscores the reality that teams will always do what’s best for them. Players, when they have the ability to do so, should always do the same.

Verse didn’t really have any options. He was drafted by the Rams, and no rookie contract includes a no-trade clause. If the team decides to make a deal, the player has to follow his contract, with the only option being retirement.

If Verse continues to be a Pro Bowl talent, he’ll eventually have the kind of power that Garrett now enjoys. For now, Verse (like the vast majority of players) is a piece in a machine that can be removed at any time, with or without notice — and regardless of whether he wanted that outcome.