 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
2026 AFC NFL Free Agency Grades: Chiefs, Patriots draw top marks
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals
2026 NFC NFL Free Agency Grades: Kyler Murray earns the Vikings an A
Cole Hocker
USA Track and Field roster for World Indoor Championships headlined by Olympic medalists

Top Clips

nbc_roto_dasilva_260313.jpg
With Wagner out, da Silva heats up for the Magic
nbc_roto_doncic_260313.jpg
Doncic drops first 50-point game as a Laker
nbc_roto_rasheed_260313.jpg
Seahawks re-sign ‘best overall’ returner Shaheed

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
2026 AFC NFL Free Agency Grades: Chiefs, Patriots draw top marks
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals
2026 NFC NFL Free Agency Grades: Kyler Murray earns the Vikings an A
Cole Hocker
USA Track and Field roster for World Indoor Championships headlined by Olympic medalists

Top Clips

nbc_roto_dasilva_260313.jpg
With Wagner out, da Silva heats up for the Magic
nbc_roto_doncic_260313.jpg
Doncic drops first 50-point game as a Laker
nbc_roto_rasheed_260313.jpg
Seahawks re-sign ‘best overall’ returner Shaheed

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How will Murray signing impact Jefferson?

March 13, 2026 02:28 PM
Dan Patrick dissects the Vikings signing Kyler Murray to a one-year deal, examining if the 2019 No. 1 overall pick can end quarterback questions in Minnesota and keep Justin Jefferson happy.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_jimboeheiminterview_260313.jpg
18:00
Boeheim: Expansion won’t dilute NCAA Tournament
nbc_dps_adebayointv_260313.jpg
14:27
Adebayo breaks down 83-point performance
miamioh_031326.jpg
10:40
Greenberg: Miami (Ohio) ‘deserves an opportunity’
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260312.jpg
15:56
Did the Ravens get buyer’s remorse with Crosby?
nbc_dps_adebayorecap_260312.jpg
11:40
Should Adebayo have honored Kobe’s record?
nbc_dps_ravenscalloffcrosbytrade_260311.jpg
06:34
BAL calling off Crosby trade ‘devastating’ for LV
nbc_dps_diannarussiniintr_260311.jpg
13:06
Russini: ‘Good chance’ Crosby stays with Raiders
nbc_dps_jasonjacksonintr_260311.jpg
14:04
Jackson celebrates Adebayo’s ‘really cool moment’
nbc_dps_bamadebayo83_260311.jpg
06:17
Unpacking Adebayo’s ‘incredible’ 83-point game
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_260310.jpg
14:52
Breer: LV made a ‘good overspend’ on Linderbaum
nbc_dps_chiefsfreeagency_260310.jpg
04:45
Chiefs re-sign Kelce, add Walker in free agency
nbc_dps_nflfreeagency_260310.jpg
08:18
Linderbaum, Willis lead first wave of free agency
nbc_dps_nuggetsthunder_260310.jpg
03:58
SGA has his MVP moment against Nuggets
nbc_dps_reggiemillerintr_260309.jpg
20:06
Miller calls Wembanyama ‘a must-see experience’
crosby.jpg
05:17
BAL opts for Crosby’s track record over NFL draft
kylermurraycolts.jpg
12:18
Should Colts take ‘calculated risk,’ sign Murray?
college_sports_dp.jpg
09:15
What will Trump’s college sports meeting lead to?
nbc_dps_jimjacksoninterview_260306.jpg
15:04
Does Doncic need to improve his body language?
nbc_dps_ianrapoportinterview_260306.jpg
15:48
Rapoport breaks down top free agency storylines
nbc_dps_michaelsilverinterview_260305.jpg
10:13
Silver: ‘Makes sense’ for Raiders to trade Crosby
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_260304.jpg
14:55
Florio breaks down QB carousel, combine standouts
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260303.jpg
16:58
Quarterback carousel set to dominate NFL offseason
fifa.jpg
17:18
Bennett: World Cup is a ‘mirror to our world’
bird.jpg
20:02
Miller: Bird would ‘dominate’ in any NBA era
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260302.jpg
15:08
Riddick’s biggest takeaways from 2026 NFL Combine
nbc_dps_jeremyfowlerinterview_260302.jpg
12:47
What does HOU trade for Montgomery mean for Mixon?
nbc_dps_davidmontgomerytrade_260302.jpg
02:53
Reports: Lions agree to trade Montgomery to Texans
nbc_dps_firealarm_260302.jpg
06:07
Patrick’s incense sets off fire alarm live on air
nbc_dps_roberthorryinterview_260227.jpg
15:11
Horry: NBA is about getting buckets, not just 3s
nbc_dps_danieljeremiahinterview_260227.jpg
16:38
Jeremiah: ‘Good gap’ between Mendoza and Simpson

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_dasilva_260313.jpg
01:33
With Wagner out, da Silva heats up for the Magic
nbc_roto_doncic_260313.jpg
01:25
Doncic drops first 50-point game as a Laker
nbc_roto_rasheed_260313.jpg
01:23
Seahawks re-sign ‘best overall’ returner Shaheed
nbc_roto_murray_260313.jpg
01:18
Is Murray to Vikings the best free agency signing?
nbc_roto_white_260313.jpg
01:27
White has opportunity to be fantasy relevant
nbc_nba_darkhorses_260313.jpg
02:42
Clippers among NBA dark horses in playoffs
nbc_nba_fanfriday_260313.jpg
09:58
Why Adebayo’s big game is facing criticism
nbc_nba_draftkings_260313.jpg
04:13
Flagg should continue to keep teammates involved
nbc_nba_lakersdoncic_260313.jpg
07:48
Lakers, Doncic gaining steam during winstreak
nbc_nba_thunderceltics_260313.jpg
02:22
Recapping OKC’s win over Celtics Thursday night
nbc_nba_playoffdefense_260313.jpg
07:55
How to defend stars in NBA playoffs
illinois_thumb_031326.jpg
02:04
Illinois, Purdue sleeper teams to make Final Four
nbc_roto_warriors_260313.jpg
01:35
Will the Warriors make the NBA Playoffs?
nbc_roto_nfcnorth_260313.jpg
01:57
Packers ‘probably the best bet’ to win NFC North
nbc_brunchint_solisint_260313.jpg
07:33
Solis ‘tremendously humbled’ by Spotlight Award
v2nbc_wnba_nbcxdavisonintvv2_260313.jpg
14:54
Davidson discusses growth in banner freshman year
nbc_pft_accelertorprogram_260313.jpg
11:24
NFL’s Accelerator program returns after hiatus
nbc_pft_pearcejr_260313.jpg
05:22
Pearce charged with three felonies, misdemeanor
nbc_pft_whowillstart_v2_260313.jpg
13:45
Is Vikings starting QB job Murray’s to lose?
nbc_pft_murraysigns_260313.jpg
10:53
Murray gets chance to reestablish himself with MIN
nbc_pft_danieljones_260313.jpg
02:49
Could Jones’ deal be a ‘spark’ for other QBs?
nbc_pft_murray2coaches_260313.jpg
06:46
Will Murray reach a new level with O’Connell?
nbc_pft_evanssfence_260313.jpg
09:27
Evans believes he’s the missing piece 49ers needed
nbc_pft_planningdeals_260313.jpg
12:59
Which team deserves more blame for Crosby fiasco?
nbc_pft_ravensout_260313.jpg
09:31
Crosby fiasco a complex situation with simple fix
nbc_pft_jonescrosby_260313.jpg
03:18
Jones addresses Cowboys’ interest in Crosby
nbc_pft_fatraderules_260313.jpg
07:47
Could players get physicals done pre-league year?
nbc_nba_lukacomp_260312.jpg
01:53
HLs: Luka drops 51-point double-double on Bulls
nbc_nba_sgacomp_260312.jpg
01:55
HLs: SGA breaks Wilt’s record with 127th 20-pt day
jokics_triple_dub_raw.jpg
01:55
HLs: Jokic triple-double leads DEN comeback v. SAS