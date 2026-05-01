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Is Watson on track for CLE QB1 role by default?
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Browns trying to ‘sell the public’ on new stadium

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Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
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Holley 'surprised' by Brady’s approach with LV

May 1, 2026 08:28 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley compare Tom Brady’s involvement with the Raiders to other former NFL players who have joined team ownership and how his hands-off approach is unexpected.

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