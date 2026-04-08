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Top plays from Bird’s legendary Olympic career
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Spotlighting Fears’ ‘impressive’ game vs. Jazz

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Chamblee talks Masters storylines, Tiger's future

April 8, 2026 03:12 PM
Brandel Chamblee joins Dan Patrick to discuss the biggest storylines entering the Masters and Tiger Woods' future at the professional level.

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