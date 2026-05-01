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Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 1
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Elaine Thompson-Herah rebuilds after 2 years away from sprint competition
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Jannik Sinner reaches Madrid Open final by beating Arthur Fils for 350th career victory

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LAL needs Reaves at his best to avoid Game 6 loss
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Nuggets losing to Timberwolves was ‘embarrassing’
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Rutschman putting up ‘star caliber’ statistics

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Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 1
Elaine Thompson-Herah
Elaine Thompson-Herah rebuilds after 2 years away from sprint competition
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner reaches Madrid Open final by beating Arthur Fils for 350th career victory

Top Clips

nbc_roto_reeves_260501.jpg
LAL needs Reaves at his best to avoid Game 6 loss
nbc_dps_timberwolvesnuggetsrecap_260501.jpg
Nuggets losing to Timberwolves was ‘embarrassing’
nbc_roto_adley_260502.jpg
Rutschman putting up ‘star caliber’ statistics

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2026 Kentucky Derby Pick 5 best bet

May 1, 2026 12:33 PM
Drew Dinsick chooses five winners from Derby day in his Kentucky Derby Pick 5, which could net a big payout for bettors if it hits.

Latest Clips

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01:13
LAL needs Reaves at his best to avoid Game 6 loss
nbc_dps_timberwolvesnuggetsrecap_260501.jpg
08:26
Nuggets losing to Timberwolves was ‘embarrassing’
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Rutschman putting up ‘star caliber’ statistics
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04:39
Explaining why Kerr didn’t ‘hinder’ Green
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Hawks-Knicks Game 6 was ‘one for the ages’
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Kurtz’s walk numbers show ‘discipline’ at plate
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How does Woodruff’s velocity dip impact Brewers?
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Spurs-Wolves ‘one of the toughest series to bet’
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Can 76ers keep Game 7 vs. Celtics close?
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Lean on under for Pistons vs. Magic Game 6
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Don’t hit ‘panic button’ with Red Sox yet
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Oaks-Derby Double could be Brown, Mott combo
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Campbell’s longevity ‘worthy of being remembered’
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MIN reportedly ‘clear favorite’ to host 2028 draft
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Report: Zuckerberg considering bid to own Seahawks
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Report: Athletic all-hands call addressed Russini
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Is Watson on track for CLE QB1 role by default?
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Browns trying to ‘sell the public’ on new stadium
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Brady conflict of interest with Fox still a factor
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Holley ‘surprised’ by Brady’s approach with LV
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How much say does Brady really have with Raiders?
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HLs: Knicks unleash 39-4 run to eliminate Hawks
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Knicks show Hawks are missing ‘that one big piece’
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Towns ‘in attack mode’ after Knicks crush Hawks
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George: 76ers played with ‘no pressure’ in Game 6
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Highlights: 76ers pull away vs BOS to force Game 7
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Celtics ‘in a world of trouble’ after Game 6 loss